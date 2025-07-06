Sunday, July 6, 2025
NATIONAL

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to arrive in Kerala today for a 2-day visit

By: Agencies

Date:

Thiruvananthapuram, July 6 : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will arrive in Kerala on Sunday on a two-day official visit where he will offer prayers at Guruvayoor Temple and also interact with students and faculty at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS).

He will land at the Southern Naval Command Airport in Kochi this afternoon and will stay in the city overnight. The Vice President is accompanied by his wife, Dr Sudesh Dhankhar. As part of his itinerary, Vice President Dhankhar will travel to Thrissur on Monday morning to offer prayers at the renowned Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple. Following the temple visit, he will return to Kochi and engage with the academic community.

At 10.40 a.m. on Monday, the Vice President is scheduled to interact with students and faculty members at the NUALS in Kalamassery. The event is expected to focus on contemporary legal education, constitutional values, and the role of youth in upholding democratic institutions.

In view of the Vice President’s visit, the Kochi City Police have announced special traffic regulations to ensure smooth movement and security. Traffic restrictions will be imposed from 2 p.m. on Sunday onwards in key areas, including the Naval Base, MG Road, the High Court Junction, and the Bolgatty region.

On Monday, additional traffic curbs will be in place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. along the National Highway 544 and several areas in and around Kalamassery. These include the SCMS–HMT junction, Seaport-Airport Road at Toshiba Junction, and Medical College Road leading to the NUALS campus.

Authorities have urged commuters to avoid these routes during the restricted hours and cooperate with the police. Alternative routes and traffic diversions have been arranged to minimise inconvenience to the public.

The Vice President’s visit comes at a time of increased focus on legal reforms and youth participation in democratic processes. His interaction at NUALS is expected to inspire law students and provide insights into constitutional governance and national development. Security has been tightened across all venues, with senior police officials monitoring arrangements to ensure a smooth and secure visit.

–IANS

In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the San Martin Memorial, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday
‘Symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline,’ PM Modi greets Dalai Lama on his birthday
