Monday, July 7, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Foreign students of IIM lend hand to clean Umkaliar river

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, July 6: As part of the International Week 2025, participants from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong took part in a meaningful community initiative — the cleaning of Umkaliar river.
The drive, organised by local environmental groups, welcomed the participation of 31 international students, 15 IIM Shillong students, and several local residents who came together to support the cause of a cleaner and healthier ecosystem.
The group, accompanied by the institute’s Prof Teidorlang Lyngdoh, joined the effort as part of their community immersion experience, gaining valuable exposure to grassroots environmental work while giving back to the host community.
Participants also had the opportunity to interact with Padma Shri Patricia Mukhim — one of the individuals pioneering the Umkaliar cleaning initiative — who shared her thoughts on the importance of civic engagement and active participation in preserving natural resources.
“Participating in the river cleaning was a rewarding experience. It felt great to contribute to a cleaner environment and work alongside with a passionate group,” said Srahnji Nyanasehgaran, a student from Malaysia.
Benish Koirala, from Nepal, called it “a great experience more so after having realised how aware the community is in taking care of nature.”
“It was eye-opening to see how deeply connected the local community is with the river. Being a part of this effort made me feel both humbled and inspired,” said Elisavet Mazaraki, who hails from Greece.
A student from Thailand, Yu Ya Nway, remarked: “This drive reminded me that small steps taken together can lead to meaningful change. It was an unforgettable part of my time at IIM Shillong.”
The Umkaliar river cleaning drive offered a powerful reminder of the impact that collaboration, community spirit, and shared responsibility can have, not only on the environment, but on the individuals who come together for a common cause.
The international students of IIM Shillong also paid a visit to EriWeave, a pioneering social enterprise that exemplifies the spirit of ethical entrepreneurship.
Founded by Iaishah Rymbai and recognised on Shark Tank India, EriWeave is rooted in the traditional practice of non-violent Eri silk farming.
The enterprise has garnered admiration for reviving cultural practices while creating meaningful employment for women in rural communities across Meghalaya.
The visit highlighted the synergy between leadership, entrepreneurship, and sustainable impact, echoing the very theme of this year’s I-Week.
Participants were given an immersive experience into the intricate process of Eri silk spinning and weaving, learning first-hand how the silk is cultivated and turned into fine fabric without harming the silkworms.
Iaishah candidly shared her entrepreneurial journey—one marked by community collaboration, resilience, and purpose. She spoke of how EriWeave works closely with weavers, retailers, and other key stakeholders to ensure a truly inclusive and sustainable value chain.
The session was highly interactive, with international students engaging in thoughtful conversations around ethical fashion, the power of indigenous knowledge, and the pride associated with receiving the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Many were inspired by Iaishah’s vision and the tangible social impact of her work.
Here’s what some of the participants had to say:
“I found EriWeave to be a blend of culture and business driving the community toward sustainable growth. The founders’ inspiring journey is one to be cherished and used as motivation, showing that entrepreneurship can be a powerful tool for community development,” said Ishan Gaire, from Nepal.
In addition, the students also visited the Don Bosco Museum—a landmark institution dedicated to showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India.
Participants explored a variety of galleries featuring traditional attire, agricultural tools, musical instruments, tribal housing models, and ceremonial artefacts.
The experience offered a deeper understanding of how communities in Northeast India preserve their cultural identity while adapting to contemporary times.
For many participants, it was an eye-opening encounter with indigenous knowledge systems, ecological wisdom, and artistic expression—elements that often remain underrepresented in mainstream narratives.
The rooftop skywalk added a unique finish to the visit, offering a symbolic and literal overview of the land and cultures explored within the museum.
“It was fascinating to see the diversity within a single region. This visit expanded my perspective on Indian culture in a very meaningful way,” observed Nabina Regmi from Nepal.

Previous article
EKH dist admin imposes parking regulations to decongest city
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Sports Snippets

Faith Kipyegon sets 1,500 world record at Prefontaine Classic Eugene (US), July 6: Kenyan Faith Kipyegon set a world...
SPORTS

Norris wins thrilling British Grand Prix in rain to cut Oscar Piastri’s F1 lead

SILVERSTONE (England), July 6: Lando Norris survived an incident-packed race in the rain to win Formula 1’s British...
SPORTS

Bangladesh fight back to level ODI series in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO,July 6: Tanvir Islam’s maiden five-wicket haul and Parvez Hossain Emon’s maiden half-century helped Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka...
SPORTS

Harvinder’s twin gold leads India to second finish

Beijing, July 6: World number 1 and reigning Paralympics champion Harvinder Singh bagged two gold medals to complete...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sports Snippets

SPORTS 0
Faith Kipyegon sets 1,500 world record at Prefontaine Classic Eugene...

Norris wins thrilling British Grand Prix in rain to cut Oscar Piastri’s F1 lead

SPORTS 0
SILVERSTONE (England), July 6: Lando Norris survived an incident-packed...

Bangladesh fight back to level ODI series in Sri Lanka

SPORTS 0
COLOMBO,July 6: Tanvir Islam’s maiden five-wicket haul and Parvez...
Load more

Popular news

Sports Snippets

SPORTS 0
Faith Kipyegon sets 1,500 world record at Prefontaine Classic Eugene...

Norris wins thrilling British Grand Prix in rain to cut Oscar Piastri’s F1 lead

SPORTS 0
SILVERSTONE (England), July 6: Lando Norris survived an incident-packed...

Bangladesh fight back to level ODI series in Sri Lanka

SPORTS 0
COLOMBO,July 6: Tanvir Islam’s maiden five-wicket haul and Parvez...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge