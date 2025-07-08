Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Train services remain affected in landslide-hit Lumding-Badarpur section

Guwahati, July 8: Train services continue to remain disrupted in the landslide-affected Lumding-Badarpur hill section even as restoration work was undertaken at the site by NF Railway on Tuesday, official sources informed

Notably, train services were disrupted after a huge quantity of earth, muck and boulders from the adjoining hills fell on the railway track between Mupa-Dihakho stations of Lumding Division on Monday.

“As a result, the track has been suspended for train operation until clearance of debris for ensuring safety. Several trains have been cancelled, partially cancelled, rescheduled and regulated owing to the landslide,” an official said.

The Guwahati-Silchar Express; Guwahati-Dullabcherra Express and Guwahati-Badarpur-Guwahati Tourist Express scheduled to begin journey on July 9, have been cancelled.

Moreover, the operation of the Rangiya-Silchar-Rangiya Express, scheduled for July 9 and 10, has been cancelled. Likewise, the services of Silchar-Guwahati Express; Dullabcherra-Guwahati Express; Silchar-Kolkata Special and Agartala-Guwahati Special, scheduled for July 10, and the Kolkata-Silchar Special and Guwahati-Agartala Special, scheduled for July 11, have been cancelled.

“Help desks have been opened to facilitate passengers at Guwahati, Lumding, Silchar, Badarpur and Agartala stations,” the official said.

