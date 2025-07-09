Wednesday, July 9, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

16th Agriculture leadership conclave: Argentina reaffirms commitment to agri-cooperation with India

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 9: At the two-day Agriculture Leadership Conclave 2025, Argentina underlined the importance of its deepening ties with India and emphasised how agriculture remains a strong pillar of the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Participating in the inaugural session of the 16th Agriculture Leadership Conclave in the capital, the Argentinian ambassador to India, H.E. Mariano Caucino, reiterated the deep-rooted importance of agriculture to Argentina’s economy, identity, and international engagement, particularly its strong and growing partnership with India.

Recalling the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Argentina, the Envoy said, “A few days ago, the Prime Minister of India paid an official visit to Buenos Aires, where he met with President Javier Milei. Their shared commitment to democratic values, the rule of law, free markets, entrepreneurship, and investment was reaffirmed during this historic encounter.”

Notably, the two-day 16th Agriculture Leadership Conclave 2025 is currently underway in the capital, aiming to bring all functionaries of the Indian and global agriculture system on one platform to deliberate upon key issues and agenda, and prepare a roadmap for redefining agriculture.

During the visit, both leaders discussed collaborative initiatives across key sectors, including energy, lithium, trade liberalisation, and agriculture. Ambassador Caucino added that a major outcome was the confirmation of a high-level delegation from India’s Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and ICAR to participate in the Second Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting in Buenos Aires next week.

The objective of the JWG is to outline a joint work plan for enhanced agricultural cooperation. Addressing the gathering, the Argentinian envoy also highlighted the complementarity between both countries

• Argentina is a global leader in conservation practices such as no-till farming, precision agriculture, and animal health.

• India leads in organic farming, bio-input innovation, superfoods, and climate-resilient crop development.

“Together, by combining India’s agricultural heritage and Argentina’s technological expertise, we can promote innovation and food security while supporting sustainable development,” Ambassador Caucino stated.

IANS

Previous article
‘New record’: Guwahati airport handles 42.43 MT cargo in a single day
Next article
Punjab Police foil terror plot backed by Pakistan’s ISI
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

LoP Gandhi to address key issues concerning farmers, tribals, women during Odisha visit

Bhubaneswar, July 9: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President, Bhakta Charan Das, on Wednesday announced that Congress MP and...
NATIONAL

Ravi Shankar Prasad slams opposition over Bihar bandh, alleges pressure tactics on judiciary

New Delhi, July 9: Senior BJP MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a scathing attack...
NATIONAL

Punjab Police foil terror plot backed by Pakistan’s ISI

Chandigarh, July 9: Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Wednesday that the state...
NATIONAL

‘New record’: Guwahati airport handles 42.43 MT cargo in a single day

Guwahati, July 9: The GIAL terminal of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati recorded its highest-ever...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

LoP Gandhi to address key issues concerning farmers, tribals, women during Odisha visit

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, July 9: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President, Bhakta...

Ravi Shankar Prasad slams opposition over Bihar bandh, alleges pressure tactics on judiciary

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 9: Senior BJP MP and former...

Punjab Police foil terror plot backed by Pakistan’s ISI

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, July 9: Punjab Director General of Police (DGP)...
Load more

Popular news

LoP Gandhi to address key issues concerning farmers, tribals, women during Odisha visit

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, July 9: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President, Bhakta...

Ravi Shankar Prasad slams opposition over Bihar bandh, alleges pressure tactics on judiciary

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 9: Senior BJP MP and former...

Punjab Police foil terror plot backed by Pakistan’s ISI

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, July 9: Punjab Director General of Police (DGP)...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge