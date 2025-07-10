Anti-rabies vaccination drive kicks off in Sivasagar town of Assam

Guwahati, July 10: With the objective to prevent transmission and occurrence of fatal zoonotic diseases like Rabies, the District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Sivasagar in collaboration with the Sivasagar District Administration, Sivasagar Municipal Board and various other stakeholders, has launched a ‘Free Anti-Rabies Vaccination Drive’ beginning from July 9 onwards.

The initiative aims to safeguard human lives and ensure animal protection by curbing the spread of rabies, particularly among the street dog population, according to a Press Communique issued by the DIPRO, Sivasagar.

On the first day of the campaign, 38 street dogs were successfully vaccinated in the town. The drive covered some key areas and densely-populated areas like Babupatty, Central Market, and Thanamukh, facilitating a wide and effective outreach at the start to the mission.

The District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Sivasagar, has been continuing the drive with the aim of protecting both animal and human health by preventing the transmission of fatal zoonotic diseases like rabies and create a safer and healthier environment for all.