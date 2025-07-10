Friday, July 11, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Kapil Sharma’s newly opened cafe attacked by Khalistani terrorist

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Mumbai, July 10: Comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma’s newly launched Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, British Columbia was targeted in a shooting incident on Thursday. At least nine shots are believed to have been fired at the premises, however no injuries were reported in the incident.

Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi has claimed responsibility for the attack. Marking Kapil’s entry into the hospitality industry, the cafe had its soft launch just days before the attack. Co-managed by Kapil’s wife Ginni Chatrath, the cafe received a positive response from people.

Kapil has been treating the netizens with glimpses from inside the cafe on social media. The videos feature an aesthetically pleasing outlet with a pink-and-white theme. Moreover, the cafe has been decorated with crystal chandeliers, artificial flowers, and baby pink sofas. Coming to the menu, along with their special coffee, Kap’s Cafe also serves an array of desserts, such as lemon pistachio cake, fudgy brownies, and croissants, to name just a few. Recently, the cafe’s management thanked the customers for an overwhelming response.

They wrote, “We’re so grateful for the amazing turnout! Thank you for your patience as we do our best to seat everyone. Our cafe is currently experiencing a high volume with a big line-up. We appreciate your support during our soft launch.” On the professional front, Kapil is busy hosting the third season of his popular chat show “The Great Indian Kapil Show” streaming on Netflix.

Along with Kapil, the show enjoys the presence of some popular faces such as Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Over and above this, Kapil is also waiting for the release of the sequel to his hit drama, “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon”. Produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under the banner of Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production, the project will also see Manjot Singh in an important role.

IANS

Manipur Guv highlights state’s sports legacy, stresses youth engagement in Durand Cup
With 15 days to go, 66 pc of Bihar voters already covered under rolls revision: ECI
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

