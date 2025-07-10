Thursday, July 10, 2025
Sitharaman inaugurates Shillong’s first modern shopping mall

Shillong, July 10: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday inaugurated Shillong’s first modern shopping mall, located at Polo.

Several dignitaries were present at the event, including Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Commissioner and Secretary, Vijay Kumar, and Urban Affairs Director PK Boro.

The Polo Shopping Mall was developed under the Shillong Smart City project and constructed by Badri Rai Company at a cost of Rs 100.33 crore. The mall has a total built-up area of 1.70 lakh square feet.

The foundation stone was laid on October 28, 2020, and the project was completed in December 2024.
The six storied building will house 109 retail shops, ranging in size from 396 sq ft to 4,470.40 sq ft, 8 office spaces, ranging from 830 sq ft to 8,050 sq ft and an exclusive Gaming Zone and Food Court covering a total of 15,270 sq ft.

It will also have parking facilities to accommodate 86 cars and 50 two-wheelers. The infrastructure facilities including 5 lifts, 12 escalators, 5 emergency exits, a 75-kilolitre sewage treatment plant, a water treatment plant, 110 CCTV cameras, and a comprehensive Building Management System (BMS).

The mall is expected to provide Shillong residents with a modern and high-quality shopping experience, marking a major milestone in the city’s retail development.

