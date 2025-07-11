Friday, July 11, 2025
Environment

Crocodile kills woman collecting water in MP river

By: Agencies

Date:

Damoh, July 11: In an incident of human-wildlife conflict in Madhya Pradesh, a fatal crocodile attack has occurred in Kaniya ghat of Pati village in Damoh district. On Friday morning, 40-year-old Malti Bai was sitting by the Vyarma River to bathe on the first day of the holy month of ‘Sawan’ when a crocodile lunged from the water and dragged her in.

Despite desperate attempts by villagers to rescue her, the reptile disappeared into the river with Malti still in its jaws. One of the villagers managed to capture the harrowing incident on video, which went viral and quickly alerted authorities.

The Forest Department and the SDRF team rushed to the scene and launched a search operation. After nearly an hour of combing through the area, Malti’s body was discovered tangled in the riverside bushes on the opposite bank.

Officials from the Forest Department noted that the rise in crocodile populations in the Vyarma River had already prompted precautionary measures. Warning signs were installed at several key locations, and public announcements were made to caution residents.

However, despite these efforts, people continue to frequent the riverbanks, putting themselves at risk. According to a villager, Malti had set out around 6 a.m. with a companion to collect water.

While her friend waited on the riverbank, Malti stepped into the Vyarma River to fill a container. In a sudden and terrifying moment, a crocodile clamped down on her leg and dragged her into deeper waters.

The river’s strong current made it impossible for nearby villagers to intervene, and despite their frantic attempts, she could not be rescued. This tragedy is a similar incident from last year in Hatri village, part of the same Gram Panchayat, where an eight-year-old boy, named Krishna Singh, was seized by a crocodile while bathing.

The reptile roamed the area for hours with the child trapped in its jaws before the rescue team found its lifeless body in distant bushes. These attacks have left the community shaken and fearful.

“We are coordinating with the forest department to ensure a timely response and awareness. People must avoid venturing near water bodies, especially during early hours,” a police officer of the Damoh police station (rural) said, adding, “the body of the woman has been sent for post-mortem.”

The issue isn’t confined to Kaniyaghat of Pati village alone. Crocodile sightings have been reported in villages like Nohta, Banwar, Mala, and Jujhar — areas far removed from major rivers. In some cases, crocodiles have wandered into fields and residential zones, prompting emergency rescues. Forest officials believe that rising water levels and habitat disruption may be pushing these reptiles into human settlements.

Authorities are now considering stricter safety protocols and enhanced surveillance in high-risk zones. While the forest department continues its efforts to relocate crocodiles to safer habitats, the community remains on edge, mourning the loss of loved ones and bracing for what may come next.

IANS

