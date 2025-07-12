Saturday, July 12, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Tennis player’s killing: Radhika dreamt of working abroad; father sent to 14-days’ judicial custody

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Gurugram, July 12: Just days before her murder, tennis player Radhika Yadav was in discussions with her Dubai-based coach to work abroad despite her killer father’s objection.

The ambitious young girl wanted to work in Australia, Dubai or China and wanted to leave home latest by October-November, one of her chats shared by investigators revealed on Saturday.

The information about 25-year-old Radhika’s dreams of attaining financial independence by working abroad came into public domain on a day when a Gurugram court sent her father Deepak Yadav, 49, to 14 days’ judicial custody.

The tennis player’s father, accused of her murder on Thursday, was produced before Judge Akash Jindal by the police after the end of his one-day custodial interrogation. The accused’s face remained covered with a white mask while he was transported to and from the court.

Earlier, Radhika’s chats revealed that the player was unhappy about restrictions imposed by her family and wanted to go very far from her home. Her chats revealed that she and her father had discussed financial matters with the former apparently not in favour of his daughter going abroad on a coaching assignment.

“My father has said no,” Radhika wrote in Hindi in one of the chats, adding that her father questioned the logic of working abroad if it resulted in insignificant savings. In one chat, Radhika expressed her disinterest in taking up an assignment in China citing issues related to non-availability of Indian food.

On Thursday, Deepak Yadav pumped three bullets into his daughter at their home in Gurugram, following an argument over her operating a sports academy. He was allegedly upset with his daughter’s tennis coaching assignment at an academy, the police said. On Friday afternoon, the police produced Yadav in a Gurugram court and sought a two-day remand, but the Judge allowed his questioning for just one day.

A Gurugram Police spokesman had earlier said that Radhika was shot dead in her house in Sushant Lok Phase-2 of Gurugram’s Sector-57 by her father using his licenced weapon around 10.30 A.M. One of the bullets struck the tennis player in the neck while two hit her in the back while she was working in the kitchen of the first floor of the building, whose ground floor is occupied by Deepak Yadav’s brother, Kuldeep.

Meanwhile, police sources said Radhika’s mother, Manju Yadav, has refused to give a statement on the incident.

IANS

Previous article
Crushing of pedestal, articulation joints caused bridge to collapse: Minister
Next article
Delhi building collapse: Two more rescued from debris, operations continue
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Air India plane crash: Pilots’ union seeks to join AAIB probe as observer

New Delhi, July 12: The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA) on Saturday raised concerns over the preliminary...
NATIONAL

UK faces third, more extensive heatwave

London, July 12: The United Kingdom is bracing for its third heatwave of the year, with exceptionally hot...
NATIONAL

Union Minister Jual Oram announces retirement from electoral politics

Sambalpur (Odisha), July 12:  In a major development for Odisha politics, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs and senior...
NATIONAL

IIM-Calcutta rape case: Questions raised over campus security

Kolkata, July 12: Serious concerns have emerged over the security arrangements at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-C),...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Air India plane crash: Pilots’ union seeks to join AAIB probe as observer

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 12: The Airline Pilots’ Association of...

UK faces third, more extensive heatwave

NATIONAL 0
London, July 12: The United Kingdom is bracing for...

Union Minister Jual Oram announces retirement from electoral politics

NATIONAL 0
Sambalpur (Odisha), July 12:  In a major development for...
Load more

Popular news

Air India plane crash: Pilots’ union seeks to join AAIB probe as observer

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 12: The Airline Pilots’ Association of...

UK faces third, more extensive heatwave

NATIONAL 0
London, July 12: The United Kingdom is bracing for...

Union Minister Jual Oram announces retirement from electoral politics

NATIONAL 0
Sambalpur (Odisha), July 12:  In a major development for...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge