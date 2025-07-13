Sunday, July 13, 2025
Business

Rupee falls 7 paise to USD

By: Agencies

Date:

NEW DELHI, July 12: The rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 85.77 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Friday (July 10, 2025), on weak domestic markets and risk-off sentiments amid trade tariff uncertainty.The rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 85.77 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Friday (July 10, 2025), on weak domestic markets and risk-off sentiments amid trade tariff uncertainty.Forex traders said global market sentiments were dented as U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 35% tariffs on Canadian goods. (Agencies)

Market drifts lower amid tariff jitters, Q1 earnings season key
