NATIONALNews Alert

Class 5 student jumps to death from hostel building in Telangana

By: Agencies

Date:

Hyderabad, July 14: A class 5 student of BC girls’ residential school allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the hostel building in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Monday. The incident occurred at Jyothibapule Hostel in Tupranpet under Choutuppal mandal of the district.

The student, identified as Sandhya, jumped from the fourth floor of the building. She died on the spot. The student hailed from Mahbubnagar and was reportedly unwilling to stay in the hostel after being forcibly enrolled by her parents. She took the extreme step just a day after she was enrolled.

Police shifted the body for autopsy and took up the investigation. More details were awaited as the probe was underway. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao reacted to the incident through a post on the social media platform ‘X’.

He said it was deeply distressing that another student had taken her own life in a Gurukul hostel. He alleged that the failure of the Congress government is the reason behind the suicide of a Class 5 student in the Jyothibapule Hostel. Rama Rao stated that children suffering due to worm-infested food and unable to stay in hostels lacking basic facilities, are ultimately taking their lives.

He alleged that this reflects the deplorable state of Gurukul hostels. KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, claimed that so far, 90 students of Gurukul hostels have died due to various reasons, but Chief Minister Revanth Reddy remained indifferent.

The BRS leader wrote that if the Chief Minister does not stop the series of deaths in Gurukul hostels, the Congress government will collapse due to the curse of parents. Meanwhile, 35 students of a tribal girls’ residential school took ill due to alleged food contamination.

The incident occurred at the residential school at Mudigonda in Devarakonda mandal of Nalgonda district. The students complained of vomiting and diarrhoea. They were admitted to the government hospital at Devarakonda.

–IANS

