Wednesday, July 16, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

An archeological heritage, Satyajit Ray’s family home set for demolition in Bangladesh

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Dhaka, July 15:  In yet another shocking development showcasing the growing social intolerance in Bangladesh, the ancestral home of iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray in Dhaka is being demolished to make way for a new semi-concrete structure, the local media reported on Tuesday.

Located on Horikishore Ray Chowdhury Road in the city, the century-old house was home to eminent litterateur Upendra Kishore Ray Chowdhury, the father of celebrated poet Sukumar Ray and grandfather of Satyajit Ray.

A semi-concrete structure with several rooms will be built to house a Shishu Academy at the historically-significant building, the country’s leading media outlet ‘Daily Star’ reported.

It mentioned that local residents have expressed their concerns over the decision, citing that the demolition will wipe out the legacy of the Ray dynasty in Mymensingh city. However, the authorities insist that the demolition is being carried out in accordance with proper procedures and “necessary approvals”. Officials from Dhaka’s Department of Archeology, while agreeing that the property remains an archeological heritage, admitted that their repeated requests to protect the building have gone unheard.

Satyajit Ray is one of the most respected filmmakers in world cinema who has also inspired several great filmmakers including Martin Scorsese, who is known for films like ‘Taxi Driver’, ‘Raging Bull’, ‘The Departed’, ‘Shutter Island’ and others.

In April, a mob of radicals demolished the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Dhaka’s Mirpur area. The monument was a symbol of the genocide committed by the Pakistan Army during the Liberation War of Bangladesh. As the video of the demolition went viral, several Bangladeshis took to social media, severely condemning the disturbing act, which displays the current lawlessness prevailing in Bangladesh under the interim government led by Yunus.

Experts perceived this act of the interim government as an insult to the martyrs and a part of their appeasement policy towards Pakistan. The memorial in the Mirpur area of Dhaka honoured the luminaries who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence during the war with Pakistan.

In a similar act, the mural of the Liberation War Memorial Mancha in Lalmonirhat district in Bangladesh was demolished at the instruction of the Yunus-led interim government in March. The mural showcased the background of the 1950s language movement, the historic March 7 speech, the War of Independence, the formation of the Mujibnagar government, the dawn of the new sun in the independent land, the 1971 genocide by Pakistan, the heroic freedom fighters exulting in victory, the seven great heroes, the surrender of the Pakistani army, the jubilant crowd holding the national flag, and many other historic moments.

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) had also rechristened different roads, buildings, and structures previously named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his family members, and leaders of the Awami League.

Bangabandhu Avenue has now been renamed as Shaheed Abrar Fahad Avenue, according to an order issued by the DSCC. About 1500 sculptures, murals, and memorials have been vandalised, set on fire, and uprooted all over the country since the Yunus government came to power in August 2024 after the fall of the Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

IANS

Previous article
On bail: How Rahul Gandhi’s political punchlines keep landing him in courtrooms
Next article
Jokes on disabled violate right to dignity, says SC ahead of laying guidelines to rein in stand-ups
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

India’s self-sabotage leave them chasing shadows

London, July 15: After fifteen gripping days of Test cricket, India find themselves trailing 1-2 in a series...
SPORTS

Assam CM inaugurates high performance sports centre

From Our Special Correspondent GUWAHATI, July 15: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated a high-performance sports...
SPORTS

Starc shines in milestone Test as visitors rout Windies for 27

Kingston (Jamaica), July 15: Mitchell Starc took six wickets for nine runs and Scott Boland claimed a hat-trick...
SPORTS

India eye ODI domination after T20 triumph against England

India women vs England women Southampton, July 15: Riding high on confidence after scripting a historic T20I series win...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s self-sabotage leave them chasing shadows

SPORTS 0
London, July 15: After fifteen gripping days of Test...

Assam CM inaugurates high performance sports centre

SPORTS 0
From Our Special Correspondent GUWAHATI, July 15: Assam chief minister...

Starc shines in milestone Test as visitors rout Windies for 27

SPORTS 0
Kingston (Jamaica), July 15: Mitchell Starc took six wickets...
Load more

Popular news

India’s self-sabotage leave them chasing shadows

SPORTS 0
London, July 15: After fifteen gripping days of Test...

Assam CM inaugurates high performance sports centre

SPORTS 0
From Our Special Correspondent GUWAHATI, July 15: Assam chief minister...

Starc shines in milestone Test as visitors rout Windies for 27

SPORTS 0
Kingston (Jamaica), July 15: Mitchell Starc took six wickets...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge