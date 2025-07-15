Tuesday, July 15, 2025
NATIONAL

Javed Akhtar gives session on Urdu at British Parliament, Shabana shares picture

By: Agencies

Date:

Mumbai, July 15: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi shared a picture from the British Parliament and shared that the veteran screenwriter and lyricist husband Javed Akhtar had a session on Urdu at the House of Lords.

Shabana took to Instagram, where she shared a picture featuring the couple posing in front of the British Parliament. She captioned the post: “At the British parliament where #Javed Akhtar had a session on #Urdu at the #House Of Lords.”

The veteran actress on July 11 had shared a sweet father-son moment between Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar enjoying ice cream. Taking to Instagram, she posted a candid photo of Javed and Farhan sitting at a small ice cream parlor, enjoying their treats. Shabana captioned the image, “Father and son enjoying ice-cream at a tiny ice-cream parlour. All indulgences allowed on holidays.”

Javed Akhtar was previously married to screenwriter Honey Irani. He married Shabana Azmi in 1984. Last month, Shabana Azmi shared a delightful glimpse from her ‘mad girls group’ gathering, which turned even more memorable with a surprise visit by Farhan Akhtar.

“I must have posted this before can’t remember. It turned up on my phone and thought it would be fun to share. This is our mad group #Shahana goswami #Sandhya mridul, yours truly #divya dutta with a guest appearance by @Faroutakhtar,” wrote the veteran star. She was last seen in the crime thriller “Dabba Cartel,” which premiered on Netflix on February 28.

Shabana’s career spans over 160 films, mostly within independent and neorealist parallel cinema, though her work extended to mainstream films as well as a number of international projects. The National Award-winning actress made her film debut in 1974 with Ankur and soon became one of the leading actresses of parallel cinema, then a new-wave movement of art films known for their serious content and realism and sometimes received government patronage.

IANS

Engine received for indigenous Tejas Mark-1A, production set to accelerate
34 fishermen from Bengal's Kakdwip detained in Bangladesh
