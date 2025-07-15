Tuesday, July 15, 2025
NATIONAL

Tribal couple tied to wooden plough, paraded through village for marrying within clan

By: Agencies

Date:

KORAPUT, (Odisha) July 14: A young couple was allegedly tied to a wooden plough and paraded through their village in Odisha’s Koraput district for marrying within the same clan, police said.
According to a video that has gone viral, the couple was tied to a wooden plough and was forced to parade through the village.PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.According to locals, the couple’s love marriage was considered taboo as both belonged to the same clan, a violation of traditional tribal customs.
Following the public humiliation, a so-called ‘purification ritual’ was reportedly performed by village elders to ‘cleanse’ the community.
“According to our tradition, such relationships are believed to bring misfortune, especially affecting crops. This symbolic punishment was a warning,” said Nagesh Tandi, a villager.
After conducting the ‘purification’, the couple was allowed to stay with the husband’s father, he said.Narayanpatna IIC Pramod Nayak confirmed that police have taken cognisance of the viral video.“A team has been sent to investigate. The matter is under inquiry,” he added. (PTI)

Shiva devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of the first somwar, Monday, of the holy month of ‘Shravan’ amid the ongoing Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar
Air India CEO says crash probe raises more questions
