Wednesday, July 16, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

IIT Madras launches India’s lightest active wheelchair, weighing just 8.5 kgs

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 16:  The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Wednesday launched India’s lightest active wheelchair — YD One — weighing just 8.5 kgs. YD One is also the country’s first indigenously developed precision-built monu-tube rigid-frame wheelchair destined to match the world’s best.

While the current wheelchairs weigh about 17 kgs, YD One, certified by ISO, weighs just 8.5 kgs. “With YD One, we have achieved 50 per cent weight reduction,” Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director IIT Madras, told reporters.

“To reduce the weight, researchers and scholars from mechanical to metallurgy got together and built a very interesting composite of carbon fibre plus aluminum,” he added, noting that the product has undergone a lot of modelling and stress tests.

“It will be available in the market from tomorrow, and is priced at Rs 75,000,” Kamakoti said. He noted that a similar 8.5 kg-weighing chair, if imported, will cost around Rs 2,40,000.

Importantly, being lightweight, YD One will enable quick movement, quick rotation, and enable people with disabilities to effortlessly lift, handle, and stow in cars, autos, or public transport. YD One will also enable people with disabilities to participate in the Paralympics, the Director said.

“I think YD One is going to become very important, and being low-cost, it has the potential to reach rural India,” he added, noting that the government may also pitch it, paving the way for a wider reach. Citing the Cabinet’s recent fund approved for research, development, and innovation (RDI), Kamakoti stressed the need for supporting startups.

IIT Madras currently has 103 startups, and the institute aspires to launch 100 startups every year. “By 2032, we’ll have 1,000 startups. I think we will be the most important beneficiary of the RDI scheme. I think Viksit Bharat by 2047, as our honourable Prime Minister says, is going to be a product nation. It’s going to be a startup nation. We have to prepare ourselves for that and ensure we are in the right direction,” Kamakoti said.
IANS

Previous article
Cabinet approves up to Rs 20,000 crore investment by NTPC to boost renewable energy capacity
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Cabinet approves up to Rs 20,000 crore investment by NTPC to boost renewable energy capacity

New Delhi, July 16: As India achieves 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel...
NATIONAL

33 people became victims of extrajudicial killings at hands of Pak forces: Baloch human rights body

Quetta, July 16: A human rights organisation on Wednesday revealed that 33 cases of extrajudicial killings and 84...
NATIONAL

Salt consumption among Indians exceed WHO limit, raises stroke, kidney disease risk: ICMR

Salt consumption among Indians exceed WHO limit, raises stroke, kidney disease risk: ICMR, posing severe health risks such...
NATIONAL

Calcutta HC asks Centre to explain why identification of Bangladeshi infiltrators started nationally at the same time

Kolkata, July 16: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, sought clarification from the Union...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cabinet approves up to Rs 20,000 crore investment by NTPC to boost renewable energy capacity

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 16: As India achieves 50 per...

33 people became victims of extrajudicial killings at hands of Pak forces: Baloch human rights body

NATIONAL 0
Quetta, July 16: A human rights organisation on Wednesday...

Salt consumption among Indians exceed WHO limit, raises stroke, kidney disease risk: ICMR

NATIONAL 0
Salt consumption among Indians exceed WHO limit, raises stroke,...
Load more

Popular news

Cabinet approves up to Rs 20,000 crore investment by NTPC to boost renewable energy capacity

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 16: As India achieves 50 per...

33 people became victims of extrajudicial killings at hands of Pak forces: Baloch human rights body

NATIONAL 0
Quetta, July 16: A human rights organisation on Wednesday...

Salt consumption among Indians exceed WHO limit, raises stroke, kidney disease risk: ICMR

NATIONAL 0
Salt consumption among Indians exceed WHO limit, raises stroke,...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge