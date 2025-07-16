Unjustified harassment

Editor,

With reference to the letter “The Struggles of Retired College Teachers under the MDA Government,” I, along with many other retired teachers, deeply resonate with the grievances cited by the author in your esteemed daily.

The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE) appears to be staffed by officials who are not only inefficient but also seem to derive undue satisfaction from harassing elderly teachers by withholding dues that are legally owed to them. It must be placed on record that retired college teachers are not entitled to old-age pensions upon retirement. Thus, the withholding of gratuity, the enhanced gratuity differential, and the 50% Contributory Provident Fund (CPF) has led to severe financial distress.

It is important to highlight that gratuity is a statutory payment, and CPF is a joint contribution made both by the employee and the government. It is equally alarming that the Local Fund Audit takes more than ten years to identify errors in pay fixation—only to pursue retirees for refunds of overdrawn amounts sanctioned by the department itself. Cases of wrongful payment have occurred, and in many instances, the Apex Court has had to intervene to resolve the issue. In its ruling, the Court has explicitly stated that recovering excess payments made beyond five years is legally impermissible.

It is therefore both unfair and unjust for the concerned department to impose such financial burdens on retirees—especially when they are denied pension benefits.

In conclusion, I extend heartfelt gratitude to the author for bringing to light the plight of retired teachers. I fervently hope the DHTE takes cognizance of this issue and initiates meaningful steps to alleviate the suffering of those who have devoted decades to shaping the state’s educational foundation.

Pedestrians’ rights violated

It was a matter of immense relief that the Hon’ble High Court of Meghalaya has in its judgment favoured the pro-active action plan adopted by the Government of Meghalaya against the inexorable mushrooming of hawkers over busy streets of Shillong, thus leading to encroachments onto the main thoroughfares of the city. Such carefree intrusion on the roads and foot-paths is nothing short of denying the inalienable rights of the law abiding citizenry to even use the assigned pathways constructed by the government, especially Khyndai lad, Motphran and Laitumkhrah, to name only a few. The hawkers spread assortments of merchandise on the streets accompanied with the trademark venting to solicit potential customers thereby raising the decibel of noises to a high pitch from morning to the nightfall. ln the middle of such melee, some passersby have opined that pickpockets may have a field day.

Furthermore, a number of hawkers even before the dawn set up their makeshift structures at Khyndai lad selling piping hot allurements of eatables for early travelers and leave all sorts of trash around the periphery of these standing messes, thereby compromising the inherent beauty of Shillong which has earned the sobriquet of ‘Scotland of the East.’

An equally alarming case is that of Laitumkhrah, a locality which has boasted of being an educational hub of the State since the era of undivided Assam. This prime locale has been the abode of enviable educational institutions,where students, even from other states vie with one another to get themselves admitted into premier missionary run educational institutions. These days it is bemoaning to observe that the footpaths laid specifically for pedestrians’ convenience are being invaded by unprecedented number of hawkers outlets specifically on the approach roads leading to the Nazareth hospital, at Police point and all along the contours leading to Fire Brigade’s end.

This rampant expansion of footpath sale exhibition has inconvenienced school going children, people suffering from physical disabilities and the aged citizens as they have to skip the footpaths and are forced to walk on the motor track endangering their lives and limbs and God forbid, ending up in fatal vehicular accidents. To exacerbate the problem, pick-pockets may see opportunities in such crowded situations. I hope the Rangbah Shnong of Laitumkhrah or the local dorbar committee will take cognizance of this societal menace which may have far reaching consequences!

Perhaps, Paul Lyngdoh as cabinet minister for Tourism, is passionate about making Shillong regain its lost pristine beauty which is why he may have yearned to place our State too at par with Sikkim where it is reported that the major portion of the township is completely divested of hawkers and the city is spick and span and free of dirt or clutter. Mr Lyngdoh must also be keenly aware of the crying need to make Shillong,nay the entire state of Meghalaya, an unblemished tourist destination for, tourism, a smokeless industry, can be the foremost economic mainstay of Meghalaya in the long run.

Drones transforming modern strategy in the Northeast?

Two weeks ago, India took a bold and decisive stand in the realm of foreign policy by refusing to endorse the joint statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a move that signals our unwavering commitment to combat terrorism and uphold regional security. This refusal starkly contrasts with China and Pakistan’s apparent efforts to downplay critical security issues, revealing a troubling alignment that demands our attention. A recent article in The Indian Express, titled “China Gave Pakistan Live Inputs on Indian Deployment: Top Army Officer,” underscores the growing evidence of indirect Chinese military involvement in our region—an alarming development in the current geopolitical landscape. Notably, China has announced a 7.2 percent increase in its defense budget this year, elevating the official figure to over $245 billion.

In another development, the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) reported a missile strike on its eastern headquarters in Myanmar, resulting in the deaths of two senior commanders. The Indian Army has categorically denied any involvement in this operation, raising critical questions: Are we witnessing a fundamental shift in battlefield awareness? Could this signal a resurgence of insurgency backed by foreign powers? The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, particularly Operation Spider’s Web, serves as a stark reminder of how asymmetrical warfare is reshaping geopolitical realities. The integration of low-cost, accessible technology into military strategies is redefining traditional paradigms, and we must be vigilant, especially as the Bangladeshi military employs Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones for surveillance along our borders.

In an age characterized by intricate checks and balances, the lack of accountability surrounding drone warfare poses grave risks that can have far-reaching consequences. A recent report by Drone Wars UK highlighted the alarming increase in military drone strikes across Africa, resulting in nearly 1,000 civilian deaths over the past three years. Furthermore, research from Fortune Business Insights indicates that the global loitering munition system market is projected to increase from USD 1.20 billion in 2023 to an astonishing USD 3.04 billion by 2030.

As India ascends to the forefront of both economic and military spheres, we are witnessing a remarkable evolution in command and control systems. This evolution empowers a wider array of actors within international relations to execute precision strikes at unprecedented distances, irrespective of their technological sophistication. Lawrence Freedman’s “Strategy: A History” adeptly illustrates how game theory elucidates the complex dynamics of modern conflict, emphasizing the necessity for creative identity in navigating the current crisis in leadership.

