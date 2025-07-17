Thursday, July 17, 2025
Massive hypermarket fire kills 50 in Iraq

Baghdad, July 17: Around 50 people were killed in a massive fire at a hypermarket in Iraq’s Wasit province, the regional governor said on Thursday. Wasit Governor Mohammed Jamil Al-Mayahi has declared a three-day mourning period following a tragic fire in central Kut.

The incident, which occurred while families were dining and shopping, resulted in the deaths of approximately 50 people, including men, women, and children. According to the authorities, the death toll might rise further.

The search for other missing people is also underway, according to local media reports. The cause of the fire remains unknown as of now. In a statement to the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), Governor Al-Mayahi expressed deep sorrow, stating, “We mourn the loss of a group of our sons and daughters. This is a devastating tragedy for the people of Kut and all of Wasit.”

He also promised strict action against those responsible for the fire. He confirmed that legal action has been taken against the building and mall owners, along with others involved, and promised that preliminary investigation results would be made public within 48 hours.

“We will not show leniency toward those directly or indirectly responsible for this incident,” the governor added. The Wasit Police Command announced a full mobilisation of civil defence units to combat the fire at the Corniche Hypermarket. Governor Al-Mayahi supervised the rescue operations as emergency teams worked to save those trapped inside the five-story building.

According to the Wasit Governorate office, civil defence teams managed to reach and rescue individuals who were stuck on the upper floors of the burning structure. Videos circulating on social media showed the building engulfed in flames as firefighters battled the blaze through the night. Authorities continue their investigation into the cause of the fire, as the community mourns the heavy loss. Further details are awaited.

