Meghalaya BJP pays tribute to U Tirot Sing Syiem

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, July 17: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Meghalaya Unit on Wednesday paid floral tribute to the legendary Khasi freedom fighter, U Tirot Sing Syiem, on the occasion of his 190th death anniversary.

Led by party president and senior leaders, the BJP commemorated the fearless chief of Nongkhlaw, who valiantly resisted British colonial rule in the early 19th century. The tribute ceremony highlighted the enduring legacy of U Tirot Sing’s resistance against imperial forces.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP spokesperson M. Kharkrang stated, “The party will never forget the supreme sacrifices made by freedom fighters like U Tirot Sing, who laid down their lives for the country’s independence.”

Other party leaders and members were also present during the solemn observance, which aimed to honour the courage and patriotism of one of Meghalaya’s most revered historical figures.

