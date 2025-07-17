Top Army officers brief Manipur Guv on security situation in state, NE region

Imphal, July 17: Top Army officers on Thursday briefed Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on the prevailing security situation in the state as well as the overall security scenario across the northeastern region.

A Raj Bhavan official said that during the meeting between the Governor and the top Army officers discussed the security situation in Manipur, which has been under President’s Rule since February 13, four days after the resignation of N. Biren Singh from the Chief Minister’s post. General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lt. Gen. Ram Chander Tiwari along with GOC Spear Corps, Lt. Gen. Abhijit S Pendharkar, and Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) Maj. Gen. Ravroop Singh attended the meeting at Raj Bhavan.

During the meeting, the Army’s Eastern Command chief briefed the Governor on the preparations and arrangements for the upcoming 134th edition of the Durand Cup 2025. The Durand Cup tournament will be held from July 23 to August 23 across five cities in India – Imphal, Shillong, Kokrajhar, Kolkata and Jamshedpur.

Six group stage matches would be played at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal, beginning from July 30 to August 12. The Manipur Governor on July 10, addressed the trophy showcase ceremony of the Durand Cup 2025 held at City Convention Centre in Imphal.

He commended the Indian Army’s consistent role in promoting sports and national integration and highlighted Manipur’s legacy as a powerhouse of sports and emphasised the importance of youth engagement through such tournaments. Bhalla, former Union Home Secretary, expressed confidence that the Durand Cup would inspire a new generation of young athletes in the region.

He had stated that hosting this tournament in Imphal once again is a testament to the state’s deep passion for football and the collective efforts of both the civil and military establishments. The Indian Army has consistently been a pillar of strength in promoting sports and youth engagement, he had said. During the July 10 ceremony, the trophies – Durand Cup, President’s Cup and Simla Trophy were showcased. The trophies, after touring different locations in Manipur, including Sendra, Moirang, Bishnupur, Manipur University, Kangla and Chingmeirong War Cemetery, reached the City Convention Centre on July 10, where the Governor, along with senior civil and military officers, received the trophies.

IANS