Friday, July 18, 2025
Abandoned bag found in Polo Bazar contains ganja

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, July 18: A black bag found abandoned at Polo Bazar on Friday at around 2 pm. Shortly after its discovery, a man identified as Nijimu Fithu (24), a resident of Kenuozou Colony, Kohima Sadar, Nagaland arrived at the scene and claimed ownership of the bag.

Despite his claim, the Bomb Disposal Team followed standard safety protocols and conducted a thorough examination to eliminate any potential threat.

During the inspection, the team discovered several packages inside the bag, suspected to contain ganja.

Following the discovery, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) was immediately informed and is now handling the matter in accordance with legal procedures.

 

