Anti-LWE operations: Security forces recover six Maoists’ bodies; cache of weapons seized

Raipur, July 18: In a major offensive against the Maoist insurgents, security forces have launched a high-intensity operation in the dense forests of Abujhmad, located in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, resulting in the recovery of bodies of six Maoists, and a substantial cache of weapons, an official said on Friday.

The operation, which began on the afternoon of Friday (July 18), is still underway, with intermittent exchanges of fire continuing between the forces and armed cadres. Acting on specific intelligence input regarding the Maoist presence in the region, joint teams comprising personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) initiated a coordinated search mission in the rugged terrain of Abujhmad — a long-standing stronghold of Maoist activity.

The encounter site has yielded AK-47 and SLR rifles, along with other firearms, explosive materials, and daily-use items, indicating the presence of a well-equipped Maoist unit. Officials confirmed that the bodies recovered so far belong to active Maoist cadres, though identification is pending.

The operation is being conducted with extreme caution due to the challenging topography and the risk of booby traps and IEDs (improvised explosive devices), which Maoists frequently deploy in such zones.

Security forces have refrained from disclosing further tactical details to ensure the safety of personnel still engaged in the field. Authorities have assured that a comprehensive report will be released once the operation concludes.

For now, the encounter marks another significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to dismantle Maoist networks and restore peace in one of India’s most volatile insurgency zones. This latest encounter comes amid a broader crackdown on Left-Wing Extremism in the Bastar region, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a deadline of March 31, 2026, for the complete eradication of the Maoist insurgency.

According to recent disclosures, Maoist organisations have admitted to losing 357 cadres in encounters over the past year, including 136 women fighters, underscoring the scale of attrition within their ranks.

The Abujhmad region, known for its inaccessibility and strategic importance to Maoist operations, has witnessed intensified security activity in recent months. The Chhattisgarh government’s dual strategy of aggressive operations and rehabilitation initiatives has led to a surge in surrenders, with over 1,400 Maoists laying down arms since December 2023.

IANS