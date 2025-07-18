ED charge-sheets Robert Vadra, others in land deal case

New Delhi, July 17: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against Robert Vadra, the businessman husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a land deal in Haryana’s Shikohpur, official sources said.

His office issued a statement later saying the present proceedings are nothing more than an extension of the political witch hunt by the present government against Vadra. This is the first time that any probe agency has filed a prosecution complaint naming the 56-year-old Vadra in a criminal case.

The federal investigative agency, sources told PTI, has also attached 43 immovable properties located in Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat worth Rs. 37.64 crore pertaining to Vadra and his linked entities. (PTI)