Friday, July 18, 2025
ICMR awards 3 start-up grants worth over Rs 1 crore to RGU faculty members

Guwahati, July 18: The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) has achieved a
remarkable milestone as three of its faculty members from the Royal School of Biosciences
and the Royal School of Life Sciences have been awarded research grants under the
prestigious ICMR Start-up Grant Scheme 2024–25.

The awardee faculty members include Dr. Chongtham Sovachandra Singh, Dr. Anuj Kumar Borah and Dr. Pundarikaksha Das along with their co-investigators, according to a Press release.

The grants have been sanctioned by the Department of Health Research (DHR), Ministry of
Health & Family Welfare, and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Government
of India, under the scheme titled “Start-up Grant for Induction into Biomedical & Health
Research.”

The total sanctioned amount for the three projects exceeds ₹1 crore.

Expressing his happiness on this achievement, Prof. (Dr.) A.K. Buragohain, Vice
Chancellor of RGU, stated, “This recognition is a proud moment for the university and
evidence to the quality of research being carried out by our faculty. The successful execution of these projects will have meaningful impact on society and the region.”

While felicitating the awardees, he also encouraged them to carry forward the research with professional commitment and in line with the project mandates.
Speaking in this context, Professor Rama Ranjan Bhattacharjee, Dean R & D, RGU said,
“Securing three extramural research projects from such a renowned government agency is
indeed a remarkable achievement.”

Prof. Amlan Das, Associate Dean, R&D, also extended his congratulations to all the project awardees for their remarkable achievements and expressed deep gratitude to RGU for its sophisticated research platform and unwavering support.

The first sanctioned research project, titled “Multi-Omics Analysis of Securing
Overexpression in Raw Areca Nut-driven Tumorigenesis: Mechanistic Insights from a Mouse
Model”, is led by Dr. Chongtham Sovachandra Singh from the Department of Biotechnology,
with Prof. Amlan Das from the Department of Microbiology as Co-Investigator. The
sanctioned amount for this project is ₹45.06 lakh.

The second project, “Synthesis of Dilauryl Phosphatidylcholine (DLPC) Enriched-Myricetin
Phytosomes for Modulating Intestinal Lipid Digestion, Absorption, and Subsequently
Hyperlipidemia”, is being carried out by Dr. Anuj Kumar Borah of the Department of
Biotechnology. The co-investigators for this project are Dr. Biswajyoti Borah from the
Department of Animal Biotechnology, CVSc, Khanapara, and Dr. Manas Jyoti Kapil from the
Royal School of Pharmacy. This project has received a sanction of ₹38.01 lakh.

The third project, “Investigating the Role of p53 in Post-Mortem Interval (PMI) Estimation
Using Molecular Dynamics Simulations”, is led by Dr. Pundarikaksha Das, Department of
Forensic Science, with Dr. Dharmeswar Barhoi, Department of Zoology, as Co-Investigator.
The project has been sanctioned ₹20 lakh.

