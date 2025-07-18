National Nuggets

PM to launch multiple devp projects in WB, Bihar today

New Delhi, July 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several development projects and address public meeting in Bihar and West Bengal on Friday. Projects worth Rs 7,200 crore will be unveiled in Bihar, while the cost of projects to be launched in Bengal is over Rs 5,000 crore, the PMO said. In Motihari in Bihar, the PMO said, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of and inaugurate development projects catering to rail, road, rural development, fisheries, electronics and information technology sectors. The rail projects in the poll-bound state include automatic signalling between Samastipur-Bachhwara line that will enable efficient train operations in this section, and doubling of Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur line, projects worth over Rs 580 crore. (PTI)

India test-fires Akash Prime missile

New Delhi, July 17: India has successfully test fired the Akash Prime missile in Ladakh, the defence ministry said on Thursday. The weapon system is customised to operate in an altitude of 4,500 metres. “India, on July 16 achieved a significant milestone by successfully destroying two aerial high speed unmanned targets at high-altitude in Ladakh by Akash Prime, the upgraded variant of Akash weapon system for the Indian Army,” the ministry said. (PTI)

NCW takes cognisance of Pune scribe’s assault case

New Delhi, July 17: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of a shocking incident involving journalist Sneha Barve, who was allegedly brutally assaulted with a wooden stick while reporting on illegal construction near Pune on July 4. According to reports received by the Commission, Barve was left unconscious after the assault. Despite the gravity of the incident, the prime accused has not yet been arrested, raising serious concerns about the handling of the case, the NCW said. NCW Chairperson Vijay Rahatkar strongly condemned the attack and has directed the concerned police officials to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation. (PTI)

Punjab orders DNA testing on child beggars

Chandigarh, July 17: In a move aimed at checking child trafficking and their exploitation for begging, the Punjab government directed all Deputy Commissioners (DC) to conduct DNA tests on children found begging with adults on the streets to verify their relationship, officials said on Thursday. While referring to the DNA testing, Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur noted that Punjab is the first state in the country to have taken such an initiative. If a child is found begging with an adult, a DNA test will be conducted to verify their family ties. Until the results are made available, the child will stay in a child care institution under the supervision of child welfare committees, officials said. (PTI)