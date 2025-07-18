Scouts & Guides’ Summer Camp concludes at Ampati

TURA, July 18: The four-day Summer Camp organized by Meghalaya Bharat Scouts & Guides, South West Garo Hills from July 14 to 17, 2025 at Ampati Govt Higher Secondary School, concluded on a high note.

The purpose of the camp was to train young Scouts and Guides during their summer vacation to experience and develop a sense of community and connection with one another through activities like games, singing and dancing. It is also aimed at inculcating a sense of responsibility – by instilling in them the belief that they are part of something bigger than themselves and the impact they can have on society by working together.

Altogether, there were 103 participants in the camp, including 65 Guides, 23 Scouts, five Rovers and four Rangers along with six staff.

On the first day, the Principal of Ampati Govt. HS School Chingky G Momin addressed the students with inspirational words and also declared the camp open.

Sub-Divisional School Education Officer, Ampati, T Ch Marak and Sub-Divisional Medical & Health Officer, Ampati , Dr. Lydia M Marak also joined the campers as special guests on the second day.

The camp was successfully led by District Secretary, MBS&G, Ampati, Pular D Shira, with District Organizing Commissioner (S), Debarson A Sangma.