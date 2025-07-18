Friday, July 18, 2025
NATIONAL

‘Victory of truth, Indian diplomacy’, says former J&K DGP, hails US decision to designate TRF ‘terror outfit’

By: Agencies

Date:

Jammu, July 18: As the US designated The Resistance Front (TRF) as a global terrorist organisation, former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) S.P. Vaid, on Friday, hailed the move as a “victory of truth” and a blow to Pakistan’s long-standing disinformation campaign.

“This is a triumph of truth and Indian diplomacy. Pakistan tried to present TRF as a local militant group led by Kashmiri youths, but the truth has come out — more than 90 per cent of its members are Pakistanis,” Vaid told IANS.

“This group, which is a front for Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), has been operating in Kashmir for years, and its real face has now been exposed before the world.” Vaid emphasised the impact of Prime Minister Modi’s strategic global outreach.

“This success is a result of sustained diplomatic efforts, including Operation Sindoor, where Indian delegations reached out to the international community, exposing Pakistan’s double standards on terrorism,” he said.

“The Foreign Ministry and the Narendra Modi-led BJP government deserve full credit for this achievement.” He added that the TRF has not only operated in the Kashmir Valley but has also been responsible for orchestrating terror attacks in the Jammu region — including Rajouri, Poonch, Kathua, Hiranagar, Basantgarh, and Doda.

Meanwhile, the US designation follows mounting international pressure and a call for justice after the horrific Pahalgam attack in April 2025, which left 26 civilians dead. The US State Department confirmed that TRF, a LeT proxy, had claimed responsibility for the attack.

This marks the deadliest terror incident on Indian soil since the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in his statement on Thursday, said, “The designation of TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) reflects the Trump administration’s resolve to counter terrorism and honour President Trump’s call for justice for the Pahalgam victims.”

US President Donald Trump had condemned the attack strongly and expressed his solidarity with India in a phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pledging full support in bringing the perpetrators to justice. Speaking on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, Vaid warned of Pakistan’s attempts to sabotage peace and tourism in the region.

“Pakistan’s goal is to destroy tourism in Kashmir, push the youth into unemployment, and then into terrorism. But the people of Kashmir are well aware of this plan. The facade of TRF, LeT, and other groups are just masks — behind them is the Pakistan Army and the ISI,” he said.

As more than two lakh devotees have participated in the Amarnath Yatra so far, with a fresh batch of 6,143 pilgrims leaving for Kashmir on Friday, former DGP Vaid praised the resilience of the Indian people and security forces in ensuring the Yatra continues peacefully.

“For 35 years, Pakistan has fueled terrorism under the guise of jihad. They are not going to change unless we respond with strength. If needed, Operation Sindoor must be launched again to counter them,” Vaid concluded.

IANS

