Bihar SIR: 95.92 per cent electors covered; 6 more days still left

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, July 19: Almost 95.92 per cent of electors have so far been covered under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar, an Election Commission of India official said on Saturday.

With six more days still to go for filling up of the Enumeration Forms (EFs), the ECI is making all possible efforts to ensure that the remaining nearly 32 lakh electors are added to the draft electoral roll, the official said.

The official said EFs of 7.15 crore or 90.64 per cent of the 7.89 crore Bihar electors have already been received. As many as 41.64 lakh or 5.27 per cent electors were not found at their addresses by either Booth Level Officers or political parties’ Booth Level Agents, said the ECI in a statement. Out of these electors who were not found at their addresses, 14.29 lakh or 1.81 per cent were probably deceased, and 19.74 lakh or 2.5 per cent have probably permanently shifted, said the statement.

During the SIR, as many as 7.5 lakh or 0.95 per cent electors were identified as enrolled at multiple places, it said. As many as 11,000 electors were untraceable, said the statement. “The Election Commission, through country-wide newspaper advertisements and through all other possible means of communication, is informing such electors of Bihar who have temporarily moved out to any other part of the country. To enrol the remaining urban electors, special camps have also been set up in all the 5,683 wards of all 261 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Bihar,” said the ECI statement.

The ECI said that under the SIR, the BLOs have already completed over three rounds of the house-to-house visits and established contact with the electors. A concerted effort by the entire electoral machinery, along with yet another round of visits by the BLOs, has also been started to establish contact with the remaining electors, it said.

The election officials are working together in a mission mode to ensure that the name of an eligible elector is not left out from the draft Electoral Roll to be published on August 1, 2025, said the ECI.

The poll panel said, in accordance with the SIR order dated June 24, that in case any name has been added by mistake or has been left out or there is any error in the draft Electoral Roll to be published on August 1, 2025, the same can be rectified by August 30, 2025. For the purpose, claims and objections can be lodged by any elector, any political party or any BLA appointed by the political party, it said.

IANS

Previous article
Preparation over SIR in Bengal to start by first week of August: Sources
