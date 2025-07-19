EU, UK impose new sanctions on Russia’s energy and spies

EU and UK ramp up pressure on Moscow with toughest sanctions

yet, targeting energy, intelligence, and shadow oil fleet

Brussels, July 18: The European Union and the United Kingdom, on Friday, announced a new wave of sanctions targeting Russia’s energy sector, intelligence services, and economic infrastructure in response to its ongoing war against Ukraine. The move is part of the EU’s intensified pressure campaign aimed at curbing Moscow’s ability to fund and sustain its military aggression.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described the sanctions as among the strongest to date, signaling that Europe remains resolute in its support for Ukraine. The new package includes measures such as a revised oil price cap, additional bans on Russian energy exports, and financial restrictions. The EU agreed to lower the oil price cap from $60 to just under $48 per barrel, below market prices, in an effort to shrink Russia’s vital energy revenues. It also imposed a new import ban to close loopholes allowing indirect Russian oil exports through non-EU countries.

The EU further targeted the Nord Stream gas pipelines, built to deliver Russian gas to Germany but currently non-operational. This step aims to block future revenues from these infrastructures by deterring investment. Additionally, Rosneft’s refinery in India has come under sanctions. The European Commission hopes these energy-related measures will significantly impact the financial core of Russia’s war effort.

New sanctions were also levied on Russia’s banking sector to restrict financial operations and reduce Kremlin access to capital. Notably, two Chinese banks were included in this round, reflecting concerns about foreign financial entities potentially helping Moscow bypass restrictions.

The United Kingdom, for its part, focused on Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU. It sanctioned 18 officers accused of planning a bombing of a theater in Mariupol in 2022, where hundreds of civilians were sheltering. The UK also accused GRU operatives of targeting the family of a former Russian spy in a nerve agent attack. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned the GRU’s actions, accusing them of threatening both Ukraine’s sovereignty and European stability.

NATO joined the condemnation, warning that Russia’s cyberattacks would face consequences at a time of NATO’s choosing and in coordination with partners, including the EU.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the sanctions as a timely and necessary move, vowing to align Ukraine’s own measures with those of the EU.

However, internal EU unity on sanctions is becoming increasingly difficult. Slovakia delayed the latest package over fears about losing access to Russian gas, which its economy heavily depends on. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz intervened personally, holding repeated talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to push the deal through. Merz criticized the sluggish decision-making process within the EU.

The new sanctions also expand restrictions on Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers. An additional 105 ships were sanctioned, bringing the total to over 400 vessels barred from accessing European ports and services.

Since the start of the invasion in February 2022, the EU has sanctioned over 2,400 Russian individuals and entities.

But as the conflict continues into its fourth year, maintaining unity and economic resilience within Europe remains a growing challenge. (AP)