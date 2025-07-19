Saturday, July 19, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Shashi Tharoor welcomes US decision to designate TRF as ‘global terrorist group’; calls it diplomatic win for India

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 19: As the United States has designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based LeT, as a global terrorist organisation, the move has been welcomed by former diplomat and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP expressed hope on Saturday that the decision would increase international pressure on Pakistan to act against terror outfits operating from its soil. This follows US President Donald Trump’s strong call for justice in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.

Taking to social media platform X, Shashi Tharoor wrote, “I welcome the US @StateDept’s designation of TheResistanceFront, the Lashkar proxy that claimed credit for #Pahalgam, as a terrorist organisation, adding pressure on Pakistan to curb its activities & bring it to heel.”

In another post, Tharoor shared his insights from recent meetings in Washington. “In my private conversations in Washington, when I asked people bluntly why the US was still allowing Pakistan to get away with providing a safe haven to terrorist organisations, I was pointed to Pakistan’s alleged cooperation with the US on counter-terror operations, notably the recent surrender of the individual allegedly responsible for the Abbey Gate bombing that had killed 23 US Marines at Kabul Airport,” the Congress MP stated.

Highlighting the need for consistent global action, Tharoor added, “Our scepticism about the quality and sincerity of Pakistani actions against terrorism reflects our own experience with those terror agencies that are directed against us, rather than those that the US deems hostile, such as ISIS–Khorasan.

This is a step towards bridging the gap in perceptions between the US and us on this. It will help in our efforts to list TRF at the @UN as well.” The TRF had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, the deadliest terrorist strike on Indian civilians since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Following the incident, US President Trump had personally called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer condolences and express unwavering US support in bringing the perpetrators to justice. On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio formally announced the inclusion of TRF in the list of designated Foreign Terrorist Organisations (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs).

“This action demonstrates the Trump Administration’s commitment to protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump’s call for justice for the Pahalgam attack,” Rubio had said.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had raised the issue during recent meetings with Rubio and at the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in Washington, underscoring India’s call for coordinated global action against terror proxies like TRF.

Meanwhile, an all-party parliamentary delegation led by Shashi Tharoor visited Washington last month to brief US lawmakers and officials about the role of TRF and Pakistan’s continued support for terror infrastructure. The designation is being hailed as a milestone in India-US counter-terror cooperation and a major step forward in holding state sponsors of terrorism accountable.
IANS

Previous article
Severe water crisis grips Kabul, residents urge interim govt to expand supply
Next article
Trump claims ‘five jets were shot down’ in India-Pak clash following Pahalgam attack
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Trump claims ‘five jets were shot down’ in India-Pak clash following Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, July 19: US President Donald Trump has stirred controversy with a startling claim that “five jets...
INTERNATIONAL

Severe water crisis grips Kabul, residents urge interim govt to expand supply

Kabul, July 19:  Afghanistan's capital Kabul is facing one of the worst water crises in its history, affecting...
INTERNATIONAL

Mexican president rejects new US border wall construction

Mexico City, July 19: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum voiced strong opposition to the construction of a new segment...
NATIONAL

Make in India booster: New Galaxy Z foldables see record 2.1 lakh pre-orders in country

New Delhi, July 19: ‘Made in India’ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Trump claims ‘five jets were shot down’ in India-Pak clash following Pahalgam attack

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 19: US President Donald Trump has...

Severe water crisis grips Kabul, residents urge interim govt to expand supply

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kabul, July 19:  Afghanistan's capital Kabul is facing one...

Mexican president rejects new US border wall construction

INTERNATIONAL 0
Mexico City, July 19: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum voiced...
Load more

Popular news

Trump claims ‘five jets were shot down’ in India-Pak clash following Pahalgam attack

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 19: US President Donald Trump has...

Severe water crisis grips Kabul, residents urge interim govt to expand supply

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kabul, July 19:  Afghanistan's capital Kabul is facing one...

Mexican president rejects new US border wall construction

INTERNATIONAL 0
Mexico City, July 19: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum voiced...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge