NATIONAL

Ahmedabad family of five, including 3 children, die by suicide

By: Agencies

Date:

Ahmedabad, July 20 : In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through Gujarat, five members of a family — including three children — died by suicide in Ahmedabad’s Bagodara village by allegedly consuming a poisonous substance, police said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Vipul Kanjibhai Vaghela (32), his wife Sonal Vipulbhai Vaghela (26), and their three children: Simran (11), Mayur (8), and Prince (5).

Vipul earned a livelihood by driving a rickshaw. The family, originally from Devi Poojak Vas in Dholka’s Barkotha area, had been living in a rented house near the Bagodara bus station.

Police were alerted around 2 a.m., following which Bagodara police and a 108 ambulance team rushed to the scene.

Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat, along with senior officials from the Dhandhuka Division, Local Crime Branch (LCB), Special Operations Group (SOG), and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), also visited the site and conducted an extensive investigation.

While the exact motive behind the mass suicide remains unclear, authorities have not ruled out financial distress.

The bodies have been sent to the Bagodara Community Health Centre for post-mortem, and police are continuing their investigation to determine the reasons behind the extreme step.

No suicide note has been recovered so far.

The investigations are underway, and further details are awaited.

This incident adds to the series of similar tragedies reported in recent months.

In May, a 42-year-old man from Dehradun, along with six family members, died by suicide inside a parked car in Haryana’s Panchkula. They had consumed poison

In that case, police recovered suicide notes citing financial distress. The note, reportedly written by the head of the family, cited overwhelming financial debt and pressure as the main reasons for the tragic decision.

–IANS

Previous article
‘After Kanwar Yatra, posters of miscreants will be put up’, CM Yogi warns of action
