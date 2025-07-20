Sunday, July 20, 2025
NATIONAL

Anbumani to showcase clout in TN’s Villupuram amid PMK turf war with father Ramadoss

By: Agencies

Date:

Chennai, July 20: In a dramatic escalation of the power struggle within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), party president Anbumani Ramadoss will lead a major protest in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district on Sunday, widely seen as an open challenge to his father and party founder Dr S. Ramadoss in his political bastion.

The protest, scheduled near the Villupuram district collectorate, aims to condemn the Tamil Nadu government for failing to implement the Vanniyar reservation and to demand the enforcement of the Vanniyar Reservation Act.

PMK spokesperson and Anbumani loyalist K. Balu said that the protest would be led by Anbumani himself, who will address the gathering of cadres. However, the choice of Villupuram, and particularly its proximity to Thailapuram — the hometown of Dr S. Ramadoss — has added a political edge to the event.

Senior leaders in the party acknowledge that the protest doubles as a show of strength by Anbumani in a district that has historically remained loyal to his father. Despite the venue being just an hour from Thailapuram, Dr Ramadoss is likely to skip the event, highlighting the widening rift between the two.

The internal conflict within PMK has become increasingly public over the past year, with Anbumani attempting to assert full control over the party, while Ramadoss continues to command the loyalty of key district leaders and grassroots cadres, especially in Villupuram and surrounding regions.

The split became evident when Ramadoss reportedly objected to several appointments and strategic decisions made by Anbumani, leading to a cold war within the leadership.

“Dr Ramadoss is effectively running a parallel party in Villupuram,” quipped a member of Anbumani’s inner circle, underlining the deepening factionalism.

The aide added that Anbumani’s recent meetings across Tamil Nadu have drawn large crowds and that Sunday’s protest is expected to reflect similar support.

Though Mailam MLA C. Sivakumar has thrown his weight behind Anbumani, most senior functionaries and long-time workers in the district remain aligned with Ramadoss.

“If today’s protest draws massive participation, it will mark a turning point in Anbumani’s efforts to consolidate power,” a district-level leader said.

With tensions running high, the protest could be more than just a demonstration for Vanniyar reservation — it may signal a decisive moment in the ongoing father-son feud that threatens to reshape the PMK’s future.

–IANS

Previous article
Amid unprecedented security, Amarnath Yatri figure likely to cross 3 lakh today
Next article
‘Unwanted statement’, MA Baby slams Rahul Gandhi for equating CPI(M) with RSS
