Sunday, July 20, 2025
NATIONAL

Body of Agra minor, missing for the past three months, recovered from Rajasthan

By: Agencies

Date:

Lucknow, July 20 : The body of an eight-year-old boy, missing from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, for the past three months, has been recovered from a sack buried near a road in the Mania area of Rajasthan’s Dholpur district.

The abductors had demanded Rs 80 lakh to release him, but failing to get the money, they killed him, put his body into a sack and buried it near Mania area near the national highway, police said.

The police exhumed the body and placed it in the mortuary.

Mania police station in-charge Naresh Meena said that on April 30, the minor’s father, Vijay Pratap, had filed a missing complaint.

The complainant said that his son, Abhay Pratap, has gone missing.

After the missing complaint was lodged, a call for ransom was made to the family. The police said that after the extortion call was made, the Uttar Pradesh Police started investigating the matter as a case of extortion.

Acting on information, the police exhumed the body from near the highway in the Mania area, the police said.

The police said that the victim’s father is a farmer who has 20 bighas of land. The accused was identified as Vijay Pratap’s neighbour, who runs a grocery shop.

The family of the victim is inconsolable and seeks justice.

In another incident last month, a minor Dalit girl was abducted from Uttar Pradesh and trafficked to Kerala.

The victim was allegedly forced to convert to Islam. The police have rescued the victim and arrested two people in this connection.

In yet another incident, last month, the police cracked a case of a missing girl who was declared dead.

Notably, the girl was declared dead in March, but was found alive.

Interestingly, first, a woman approached the police accusing a man of abducting her minor daughter. The police launched the probe.

In the meantime, the body of a girl of a similar age was found on the railway tracks.

As the body could not be identified, the police performed the last rites.

However, the family of the girl accused the police of conducting her funeral in a hurry. After a few days, the girl’s video call to her brother on Instagram helped in solving the case.

–IANS

