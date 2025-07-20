Sunday, July 20, 2025
NATIONAL

IMD issues orange alert for 9 districts in Kerala; heavy rainfall warning

By: Agencies

Date:

Thiruvananthapuram, July 20 :The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for nine districts in Kerala on Sunday, warning of very heavy rainfall.

The districts under orange alert include Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts are under a yellow alert.

In response to the IMD warning, the Kasaragod district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Sunday. The holiday applies to schools, colleges, professional colleges, Kendriya Vidyalayas, tuition centres, religious study centres, and special classes.

However, examinations already scheduled for Sunday will be held as planned, officials clarified.

The IMD has forecast that monsoon activity is likely to intensify across India over the coming days due to a low-pressure area expected to form over the Bay of Bengal by July 24.

As a result, Kerala is expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall over the next five days, particularly in isolated areas till July 21.

Along with the heavy rain, strong winds with speeds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph are likely in isolated parts of the state till July 22, said the weather department.

According to the IMD classification, an orange alert signifies the possibility of very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours. A yellow alert indicates the likelihood of heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm during the same time frame.

Authorities have advised residents in the alerted districts to remain vigilant and avoid venturing into water bodies or flood-prone areas.

Fishermen have also been warned against venturing into the sea due to the possibility of rough conditions.

With the monsoon expected to strengthen further, disaster management teams and local administrations have been placed on alert to respond to any emergencies.

The state government has urged people to follow weather updates and comply with official advisories to ensure their safety.

–IANS

