Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi never attended all-party floor leaders’ meets in UPA’s 10 years: Amit Malviya

New Delhi, July 20 :BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, accusing it of hypocrisy and “selective amnesia” regarding the Prime Minister’s participation in all-party meetings.

In a post on X, Malviya stated, “Congress once again stands exposed — lying blatantly about the Prime Minister’s participation in All Party Meetings,” as he drew a pointed comparison between the UPA and NDA eras.

He cited facts to back his claim, asserting that during the UPA’s 10-year rule, neither then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh nor Congress President Sonia Gandhi attended a single All-Party Floor Leaders meeting meant to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament.

“The first such meeting was held on 13th August 2013, chaired by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kamal Nath,” he noted, adding that even the subsequent meetings in December 2013 and February 2014 were presided over by ministers.

Malviya contrasted this with PM Narendra Modi’s active role since 2014. “Prime Minister Modi himself began attending all-party leaders’ meetings from July 2014, setting a new standard of accountability and dialogue,” he wrote. Between 2014 and 2021, PM Modi regularly attended these meetings, after which the responsibility was taken over by ministers — a return to the earlier norm, he noted.

“Before Congress points fingers, it must explain why Dr. Manmohan Singh or Sonia Gandhi didn’t attend a single such meeting in 10 years,” Malviya questioned.

“Moral of the story: Congress has no memory, no consistency, and no credibility, ” the BJP’s IT cell chief concluded in his X post.

His remarks come amid anticipation of a stormy session, where the Congress-led INDIA bloc is expected to corner the government on issues such as the Bihar SIR, Pahalgam terror attack, and US President Donald Trump’s recent comments on the India-Pakistan ceasefire.

Recently, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said the all-party meeting was just “a formality” and it happens every session, where Rajnath Singh, J.P. Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, and two to three others also come, and nothing happens.

–IANS