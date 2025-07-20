Remembering Guru Dutt Gems: Centenary tribute to auteur

The meticulous restoration of Pyaasa & his other films has been undertaken by NFDC-NFAI, hence preserving their lyrical beauty and soulful storytelling for years to come.

Sushilkumar Agrawal, MD & CEO, Ultra Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, who holds the rights to these films, said, “Guru Dutt’s films are timeless masterpieces that have influenced generations of filmmakers and audiences alike. We are honoured to present his classics in restored versions so that both devoted fans and new audiences can relive the magic on the big screen.”

Prakash Magdum, Managing Director, NFDC, said, “Restoring Guru Dutt’s films goes far beyond reviving old reels. It’s about safeguarding a priceless legacy that defines the soul of Indian cinema.