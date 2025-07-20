Sunday, July 20, 2025
NATIONAL

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to chair all-party meeting today ahead of monsoon session

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, July 20 : Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju will chair an all-party meeting on Sunday, as part of preparations ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is set to commence on Monday, July 21.

The meeting will take place at 11:00 a.m. in the Main Committee Room of the Parliament House Annexe.

This customary pre-session meeting aims to foster cooperation and coordination among all political parties to ensure the smooth and productive functioning of both Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, during the upcoming session.

The floor leaders of all major political parties in Parliament have been invited to attend the meeting.

During the interaction, the central government is expected to present its legislative agenda and seek consensus on key issues to be discussed in the session.

According to official sources, the Monsoon Session will run from July 21 to August 21, and will include 21 sittings. Notably, no sittings have been scheduled between August 12 and August 18.

Addressing the media earlier, Minister Rijiju said that the government is fully prepared to discuss important national matters and pending legislation. “Parliament is about to begin. Whatever issue comes up in Parliament, we will listen to it. Yesterday I had a very good meeting with Kharge ji and Rahul ji. I keep having regular meetings with leaders of other opposition parties. Being a parliamentary minister, it is my responsibility to maintain coordination with everyone,” he said.

Among the critical bills likely to be taken up during this session are the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024. In total, seven pending bills have been listed for consideration and passage, while eight bills are proposed to be restored for discussion.

–IANS

Cong demands Modi’s statement in Parliament on Trump’s claims
Amid unprecedented security, Amarnath Yatri figure likely to cross 3 lakh today
