All-party meet: Opp raises Pahalgam attack, Trump’s remarks and SIR

Govt says open to discuss

all issues as per rules

New Delhi, July 20: Government on Sunday indicated its willingness to discuss in Parliament Operation Sindoor, a key opposition demand at an all-party meeting on eve of the Monsoon session, even as the INDIA bloc insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should respond on the matter as well as on the US President’s ‘ceasefire’ claims and SIR in Bihar.

Sources said the prime minister is unlikely to respond in Parliament on these issues. However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the government will reply appropriately whenever a discussion takes place on US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire claims on the India-Pakistan conflict.

The session is likely to see a detailed statement on Operation Sindoor by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who held two key meetings on Friday evening with his ministerial colleagues and another with top military brass.

Several leaders, including those from the NDA, also want a discussion to highlight the achievements of the government’s foreign outreach through various Parliamentary delegations on Operation Sindoor.

The government may also field External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to convey its view in Parliament, sources said.

After the customary all-party meeting ahead of the session beginning Monday, Rijiju said that the government has sought the opposition’s cooperation in the smooth running of Parliament during the month-long session.

There should be government-opposition coordination in running Parliament smoothly, Rijiju told reporters after the meeting chaired by Union Minister J P Nadda.

He said they heard the opposition and ruling NDA alliance members patiently and hoped the upcoming session would be very productive. As many as 54 leaders of different parties and Independent MPs participated in today’s all-party meeting.

“We are very open to a discussion on important issues like Operation Sindoor. These are issues of great national importance. The government is not shying away and will never shy away, but is open to discussions within rules, conventions,” Rijiju asserted.

Noting that the government accords importance to ‘niyam’ (rules) and ‘parampara’ (conventions), he said the matters raised at the meeting would be taken up at the Business Advisory Committee of both houses, where a final decision would be taken.

“We have noted all the points. We have requested all parties (to ensure) the Parliament functions properly. Have to ensure coordination. It is the responsibility of all to help Parliament function,” he said.

Rijiju also said that the government has noted the demand for allocation of more time to parties with fewer MPs to speak in Parliament. “ “We will try and provide adequate time to all, including smaller parties,” he said. On the opposition’s demand for PM Modi to make a statement on the Pahalgam attack and other issues, Rijiju said, “I want to make it clear that the prime minister remains in Parliament except during foreign travel. The prime minister always remains in Parliament, but the prime minister does not remain in the House all the time. (PTI)