‘Gave him so many pills, nothing happened’

Chats between wife, lover reveal plot to murder husband

New Delhi, July 20: Over 90 Instagram messages between a woman and her lover exposed a chilling murder plot involving the woman’s husband in the Uttam Nagar area of Delhi’s Dwarka, police sources said on Sunday.
Investigators are also looking into whether the woman used Instagram’s disappearing messages feature to conceal her conversations from family members and in-laws, as she had been in a relationship with her lover for the past two years, sources added.
Karan (36) was allegedly killed by being drugged and electrocuted by his wife, Sushmita, and her lover, Rahul, who is also her brother-in-law.
Karan’s brother, Kunal Dev, made serious allegations and told PTI that Rahul arranged an electric wire and connected it to Karan’s hands and chest, close to his heart, to administer multiple electric shocks.
He further claimed that shortly after the incident, upon discovering the incriminating chats, the family recorded a video of Sushmita in which she purportedly confessed to mixing two to three sleeping pills in curd and later administering more pills dissolved in water while Karan was asleep.
The family demanded justice and urged the police to take strict action against the accused for Karan’s alleged murder.
Kunal also mentioned that his brother had been living separately in a nearby house close to the family residence. He said suspicions arose when Sushmita and Rahul persistently insisted against conducting a postmortem.
The incident came to light on July 13 when a call was made to the PCR from Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital, reporting Karan’s death.
“Sushmita and her alleged lover, the son of Karan’s uncle, were arrested after Karan’s brother accessed the chats in which they discussed plans to kill him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Kumar Singh said.
Karan’s brother informed the police that he had already suspected Sushmita’s behaviour and her closeness to Rahul.
According to preliminary investigations, Sushmita allegedly drugged Karan by giving him sleeping pills at their residence and waited for him to die. “However, when he did not pass away as she expected, she started messaging Rahul,” the source mentioned.
Investigations further revealed that Sushmita allegedly mixed around 15 sleeping pills into Karan’s food on the night of July 12 and later called Rahul to come over to help electrocute her husband.
“After the murder, Sushmita allegedly rushed to her in-laws’ house nearby, telling them that Karan had collapsed, which prompted them to take him to the hospital. He was brought to the hospital in an unresponsive state and declared dead with the medico-legal case (MLC) citing electrocution as the cause of death,” said the source. (PTI)

