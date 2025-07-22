Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Russia strikes Kyiv ahead of Ukraine support talks

KYIV, July 21: Russia has launched a massive aerial assault on Ukraine, killing two people and injuring 15, including a 12-year-old. The attack underscores the urgent need for further Western military aid, especially in air defense, a week after Trump announced deliveries would arrive in Ukraine within days.The UK and Germany are set to chair a virtual meeting to discuss US President Donald Trump’s plans for NATO allies to provide Ukraine with weapons.
Moscow has intensified its long-range attacks on Ukrainian cities, and analysts predict the barrages will escalate as Russian drone production expands. The US president last week gave Moscow a 50-day deadline to agree to a ceasefire or face tougher sanctions. At the meeting, British Defence Secretary John Healey is expected to urge Ukraine’s Western partners to launch a coincidental “50-day drive” to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to fight Russia’s bigger army and force Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.
Trump’s arms plan involves European nations sending American weapons to Ukraine via NATO, either from existing stockpiles or buying and donating new ones.Germany has offered to finance two new Patriot systems for Ukraine and raised the possibility of supplying systems it already owns and having them replaced by the US. Switzerland has also been informed that it will “reprioritize the delivery” of five previously ordered systems to support Ukraine.
A senior NATO official said the alliance is still coordinating the delivery of other military aid, including aid from the US that was briefly paused.

