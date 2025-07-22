Soha Ali Khan reveals why she’s more scared of people than supernatural forces

Mumbai, July 22: Actress Soha Ali Khan has opened up about her fears, revealing that she’s more afraid of people than of supernatural forces. In an interview with IANS during the interview of ‘Chhorii 2’ the actress shared that while she hasn’t experienced anything paranormal, it’s the real world—and the actions of people—that truly scare her.

When asked if she has ever experienced something supernatural or eerie in real life, Soha told us, “I don’t even want to know. I haven’t seen anything. And I don’t want to see anything either. I think that there are many things beyond my understanding. I don’t know if these things exist or not.”

“And I don’t want to know either. I think Vishal sir wants to know. So, I don’t want to know. And I get scared very easily. But I am more scared of real life. I am scared of people. I know that there are people in this world who do bad things. I have seen that. And I am more scared of those things.” Soha Ali Khan also spoke about her biggest fear.

The ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress said her greatest fear is an unnatural, untimely death. “My biggest fear is just unnatural, untimely death. Because I really enjoy being alive. I am having a good time. And I love so many people who are so close to me. I don’t want to lose them. And I don’t want them to lose me.

So, I just fear the finality of death. Because after that, I don’t think that you will be able to communicate with each other. The way we communicate in this life. And I have lost people who are close to me, whom I love very much. So, I know that that is a part of life. And that is something that I fear. Because it is also going to happen. I don’t get scared that I will die.”

“Chhorii 2” also featured Nushrratt Bharuccha, Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. The film was released worldwide on 11th April 2025.

IANS