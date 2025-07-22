World Watch

11 arrested in Pakistan for viral ‘honour killing’ clip

KARACHI, July 21: Pakistani police have arrested at least 11 people following a social media video of a couple being shot dead in an apparent honour killing in Balochistan province. The incident sparked outrage, with civil society, religious scholars, and political leaders calling for arrests and punishment for the perpetrators. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti confirmed the arrests, and investigations are ongoing to confirm identities and the time of the incident. The video showed heavily armed men shooting and killing the couple, who were not identified. The men were heard speaking the Brahui language, spoken in many parts of Balochistan. Honor killings continue to plague Pakistan, with at least 405 recorded cases in 2024. In 2021, a man confessed to killing his teenage daughter due to disapproval of her making TikTok videos. (PTI)

Christian man held for blasphemy in Pak’s Punjab

LAHORE, July 21: A Christian man, Amir Masih, has been arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab province on blasphemy charges. The incident occurred in Lahore’s Nishat Colony last week. A Muslim named Sanoor Ali reported that Masih had been discussing leaving Pakistan due to poor economic conditions and made derogatory remarks against the Prophet. Masih was arrested and booked under section 295 C of the Pakistan Penal Code. A Christian legal organization, Napoleon Qayyum, argues that the case is fabricated to settle a score with the suspect over a petty matter. Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan, where insulting Islam or Islamic figures can lead to death. (PTI)

UN condemns Taliban arrests over dress code

ISLAMABAD, July 21: The United Nations has expressed concern over the Taliban’s arrest of Afghan women and girls for failing to comply with their dress code. The Taliban government issued a decree in May 2022, requiring women to show only their eyes and wear a head-to-toe burqa. The UN mission in Afghanistan urged the Taliban government to rescind policies restricting women and girls’ human rights, particularly the ban on education beyond sixth grade. The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021 and has sought international recognition while enforcing its interpretation of Islamic law. (AP)

Rescuers strive to free trapped caver in Italy

MILAN, July 21: A cave explorer in Italy’s Piedmont region was injured by falling rocks 40 meters below the surface. The man, who was on an outing with friends, was treated for a head injury that prevented him from exiting the cave on his own. Rescuers used explosive charges to widen the cave at three key junctures, allowing the man to be carried to the surface. The man remains in good condition. The Abisso Paperino, 170 meters underground, includes a fossil gallery. (AP)