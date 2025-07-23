EKH District Badminton C’ship to be held from August 7–9

By Our Reporter

Shillong, July 22: The East Khasi Hills District Badminton Association (EKHDBA) has announced the 9th edition of the East Khasi Hills District Badminton Championship, scheduled to take place from August 7 to 9, 2025.

The tournament will feature events across multiple age categories — Senior Men and Women, as well as Under-19, Under-17, Under-15, and Under-13 — with competitions in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles for both boys and girls.

To be eligible, players must fall within their respective age categories throughout the calendar year — from January 1 to December 31, 2025. The cut-off birth dates are as follows: Under-19: Born on or after January 1, 2007; Under-17: Born on or after January 1, 2009; Under-15: Born on or after January 1, 2011; Under-13: Born on or after January 1, 2013

The final date for submission of entries is August 1, 2025. For further details or to submit entries, interested players may contact Aibor Ranee at 9856709479.