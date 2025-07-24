Thursday, July 24, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Bribery case: CBI arrests assistant professor in Arunachal Pradesh

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

GUWAHATI, July 24: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an assistant professor of College of Agriculture, Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, while accepting a bribe of Rs 55,000 from an individual, an official statement said on Thursday.

CBI had registered the case on Wednesday against the accused assistant professor, Pavankumar Goudar, and Anand Kumar Dwivedi, who is associated with a private company (M/s Matrix Solution, Pasighat) besides unknown others on allegations that the accused public servant demanded bribe from the person in lieu of the award of contract and release of payments by the public servant.

The investigation agency had laid a trap and caught both the accused while the public servant was accepting the bribe of Rs 55,000 from the person.

Both the accused persons were arrested on Wednesday and are currently in police custody.

Searches on the premises of the accused persons are being conducted. The case is under investigation.

Previous article
India-UK FTA not just economic partnership but blueprint for shared prosperity: PM Modi
Next article
Industry leaders hail game changing India-UK free trade agreement
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Forces with extremist ideology cannot be allowed to misuse democratic freedom: PM Modi in UK

London, July 24: Expressing gratitude to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for strongly condemning the heinous April 22...
NATIONAL

Nine young devotees from six different countries including US undertake Amarnath Yatra

New Delhi, July 24: In a remarkable fusion of faith and global spirituality, nine young devotees from six...
Economy

Industry leaders hail game changing India-UK free trade agreement

New Delhi, July 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer signed the eagerly-anticipated Free...
SPORTS

4th Test: These are moments you remember 50 years from now, says Manjrekar on Pant batting with injury

Manchester, July 24: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar praised vice-captain Rishabh Pant’s brave decision to walk out and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Forces with extremist ideology cannot be allowed to misuse democratic freedom: PM Modi in UK

NATIONAL 0
London, July 24: Expressing gratitude to British Prime Minister...

Nine young devotees from six different countries including US undertake Amarnath Yatra

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 24: In a remarkable fusion of...

Industry leaders hail game changing India-UK free trade agreement

Economy 0
New Delhi, July 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and...
Load more

Popular news

Forces with extremist ideology cannot be allowed to misuse democratic freedom: PM Modi in UK

NATIONAL 0
London, July 24: Expressing gratitude to British Prime Minister...

Nine young devotees from six different countries including US undertake Amarnath Yatra

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 24: In a remarkable fusion of...

Industry leaders hail game changing India-UK free trade agreement

Economy 0
New Delhi, July 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge