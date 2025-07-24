Bribery case: CBI arrests assistant professor in Arunachal Pradesh

GUWAHATI, July 24: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an assistant professor of College of Agriculture, Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, while accepting a bribe of Rs 55,000 from an individual, an official statement said on Thursday.

CBI had registered the case on Wednesday against the accused assistant professor, Pavankumar Goudar, and Anand Kumar Dwivedi, who is associated with a private company (M/s Matrix Solution, Pasighat) besides unknown others on allegations that the accused public servant demanded bribe from the person in lieu of the award of contract and release of payments by the public servant.

The investigation agency had laid a trap and caught both the accused while the public servant was accepting the bribe of Rs 55,000 from the person.

Both the accused persons were arrested on Wednesday and are currently in police custody.

Searches on the premises of the accused persons are being conducted. The case is under investigation.