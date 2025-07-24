Thursday, July 24, 2025
PM Modi meets Keir Starmer ahead of key FTA deal signing

London, July 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on Keir Starmer at the Chequers Estate – the countryside retreat of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom – as he began official engagements on his fourth visit to the country.

Prime Minister Modi will hold wide ranging discussions with Starmer on the entire gamut of India-UK bilateral relations and also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance. Later in the day, he will also call on King Charles III.

During the discussions, the two sides will also review the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) with a specific focus on trade and economy, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate, health, education and people-to-people ties.

Just before meeting PM Modi, the British Prime Minister announced that the signing of the Free Trade Agreement with India on Thursday will create new jobs and boost growth and wages in the United Kingdom by billions. “Our new deal is a win for British businesses – slashing tariffs and boosting exports in everything from soft drinks and cosmetics to gin and whisky.

It’s a win for British shoppers – bringing down prices and creating greater choice in Indian goods, such as clothes, shoes and food. And it’s a win for British communities – spreading huge benefits to nations and regions across the UK, from Scotland to the West Midlands and the North-East,” said Starmer.

“So, when I welcome Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, to the UK today – I know we’re delivering a deal that’s good for Britain and good for working people across the UK,” he added. Citing latest analysis, Starmer emphasised that the FTA deal with India will deliver benefits for the long-term – by growing the UK economy by around £4.8 billion every year and boosting wages for working people by £2.2 billion.

“India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. So, this really matters. As an early taster of the opportunities on offer, today we are announcing nearly £6 billion in investment and exports wins between India and the UK, creating over 2,200 jobs for British workers,” he asserted.

In his departure statement, PM Modi had highlighted that India and UK share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that has witnessed significant progress in recent years. “Our collaboration spans a wide range of sectors, including trade, investment, technology, innovation, defence, education, research, sustainability, health and people-to-people ties.

During my meeting with Prime Minister Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer, we will have the opportunity to further enhance our economic partnership, aimed at fostering prosperity, growth and jobs creation in both countries. I also look forward to calling on His Majesty King Charles III during the visit,” Prime Minister Modi said on Wednesday.

