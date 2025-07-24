Thursday, July 24, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Syngkon seeks Rajnath’s help over ILP, language recognition demands

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, July 23: Voice of the People Party (VPP) Lok Sabha member, Ricky AJ Syngkon has sought Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s help for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya and the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.
Citing the concerns of indigenous communities over rising migration of people, infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals and establishment of unauthorised settlements on tribal lands, he called for immediate intervention by the Centre.
He said the absence of regulatory mechanisms threatens the cultural identity, land rights, and socio-economic security of Meghalaya’s tribal population.
He urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to initiate a structured and time-bound consultative process involving all stakeholders, noting that ILP is already operational in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland. He said ILP is a legitimate constitutional safeguard, long aspired to by the people of Meghalaya.
On the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, he said  despite fulfilling all criteria and enjoying state-level recognition, Khasi continues to await constitutional status.
Alongside these demand, the Shillong MP sought preferential employment opportunities for local tribal youth in defence establishments across the state.
He pointed out that various logistics bases and supply depots under the Ministry of Defence operate within Meghalaya, yet Group C and support staff posts often remain inaccessible to local candidates.
He categorically stated that recruitment norms must be realigned to reflect constitutional protections under the Fifth and Sixth Schedules and that there is genuine tribal representation.
Further, Syngkon urged the Centre to upgrade the Shillong centre of the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management to an autonomous, full-fledged institute. Highlighting Meghalaya’s tourism potential, he said an expanded academic and training facility would foster skill development and entrepreneurship among youth.
On healthcare, he pushed for the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences to be granted Institute of National Importance status. He said this would bring improved funding, greater autonomy, and higher academic standards, thereby strengthening medical care across the Northeast.
The VPP leader called for the revival of discontinued flights under the UDAN scheme, particularly on Shillong-Dimapur, Shillong-Silchar, and Shillong-Agartala routes, and for enhanced frequency and reliability of the Shillong-Aizawl service. He argued that improved air connectivity will ease travel burdens, promote regional integration, and offer better access to metro cities through connected hubs.
He expressed hope that the Union Minister would treat these concerns with urgency and help realise the long-pending aspirations of the people of Meghalaya.

Previous article
Govt eyes 2026 Budget session in new assembly building at NST
Next article
Hawkers accept SMB’s lucky draw move for allotment of stalls
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

China says Brahmaputra dam won’t affect India, Bangladesh

BEIJING, July 23: China has defended the construction of a dam over the Brahmaputra river in the ecologically...
INTERNATIONAL

Ukrainians protest Zelenskyy’s anti corruption law

KYIV, July 23: Ukrainian activists have called for further protests against a new law they claim undermines the...
INTERNATIONAL

A forest fire burns in the village of Karteri, near Corinth, west of Athens, Greece

A forest fire burns in the village of Karteri, near Corinth, west of Athens, Greece, on Tuesday. (PTI)
INTERNATIONAL

Syria asks Turkiye for defense aid

ANKARA, July 23: Syria’s interim government has requested defense support from Turkiye following two weeks of sectarian violence,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

China says Brahmaputra dam won’t affect India, Bangladesh

INTERNATIONAL 0
BEIJING, July 23: China has defended the construction of...

Ukrainians protest Zelenskyy’s anti corruption law

INTERNATIONAL 0
KYIV, July 23: Ukrainian activists have called for further...

A forest fire burns in the village of Karteri, near Corinth, west of Athens, Greece

INTERNATIONAL 0
A forest fire burns in the village of Karteri,...
Load more

Popular news

China says Brahmaputra dam won’t affect India, Bangladesh

INTERNATIONAL 0
BEIJING, July 23: China has defended the construction of...

Ukrainians protest Zelenskyy’s anti corruption law

INTERNATIONAL 0
KYIV, July 23: Ukrainian activists have called for further...

A forest fire burns in the village of Karteri, near Corinth, west of Athens, Greece

INTERNATIONAL 0
A forest fire burns in the village of Karteri,...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge