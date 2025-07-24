Syngkon seeks Rajnath’s help over ILP, language recognition demands

SHILLONG, July 23: Voice of the People Party (VPP) Lok Sabha member, Ricky AJ Syngkon has sought Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s help for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya and the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Citing the concerns of indigenous communities over rising migration of people, infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals and establishment of unauthorised settlements on tribal lands, he called for immediate intervention by the Centre.

He said the absence of regulatory mechanisms threatens the cultural identity, land rights, and socio-economic security of Meghalaya’s tribal population.

He urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to initiate a structured and time-bound consultative process involving all stakeholders, noting that ILP is already operational in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland. He said ILP is a legitimate constitutional safeguard, long aspired to by the people of Meghalaya.

On the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, he said despite fulfilling all criteria and enjoying state-level recognition, Khasi continues to await constitutional status.

Alongside these demand, the Shillong MP sought preferential employment opportunities for local tribal youth in defence establishments across the state.

He pointed out that various logistics bases and supply depots under the Ministry of Defence operate within Meghalaya, yet Group C and support staff posts often remain inaccessible to local candidates.

He categorically stated that recruitment norms must be realigned to reflect constitutional protections under the Fifth and Sixth Schedules and that there is genuine tribal representation.

Further, Syngkon urged the Centre to upgrade the Shillong centre of the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management to an autonomous, full-fledged institute. Highlighting Meghalaya’s tourism potential, he said an expanded academic and training facility would foster skill development and entrepreneurship among youth.

On healthcare, he pushed for the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences to be granted Institute of National Importance status. He said this would bring improved funding, greater autonomy, and higher academic standards, thereby strengthening medical care across the Northeast.

The VPP leader called for the revival of discontinued flights under the UDAN scheme, particularly on Shillong-Dimapur, Shillong-Silchar, and Shillong-Agartala routes, and for enhanced frequency and reliability of the Shillong-Aizawl service. He argued that improved air connectivity will ease travel burdens, promote regional integration, and offer better access to metro cities through connected hubs.

He expressed hope that the Union Minister would treat these concerns with urgency and help realise the long-pending aspirations of the people of Meghalaya.