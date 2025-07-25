Friday, July 25, 2025
MEGHALAYA

282 vendors shift to MUDA parking lot in first phase

SHILLONG, July 24: In a significant move that is expected to decongest the commercial hub of Police Bazar, a total of 282 vendors were shifted to the newly-constructed stalls at the MUDA parking lot after a lengthy exercise spanning around two years.
Terming this as a historic day, MDA Spokesperson and Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh said that the entire exercise has taken close to two years where a comprehensive survey was concluded and it included around 1,400 street vendors.
The government prioritised Khyndai Lad as it is the busiest commercial area of Shillong, he said.
The government found that there were 407 eligible vendors to receive the certificate of vending (CoV) and government had laid down certain parameters to obtain the CoV. One of the parameters was the proof of residence of Meghalaya for continuously three years prior to the survey. The second parameter was that the vendors must be engaged in the vending activity in the same area for the last six months before the survey.
Making it clear that the same yardstick will be applied even in other areas, Lyngdoh informed that out of 407 vendors, 311 have collected their CoVs.
To facilitate the relocation of vendors, 365 vending stalls were constructed out of which 282 have been allocated and occupied through a transparent draw of lots.
He also expressed his appreciation to the legitimate Roadside Hawkers Association for supporting this venture which will take care of safety of all road users and also sustain the livelihood of the vendors.
The state government has provided relocation allowance to all vendors holding CoVs including one-time payment of Rs 10,000 and a monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 for the next five months.
The support is intended to cushion the transition and help hawkers rebuild ties with their customer base, Lyngdoh said.
While a few stalls remain unoccupied, the government stated that no formal complaints regarding withdrawal of CoVs have been received so far. It was reiterated that every certified vendor will be treated fairly and that leftover stalls will be allotted without bias.
Following the relocation, the Shillong Municipal Board has been directed to review the situation on a daily basis till the next five months.

