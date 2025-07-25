Assam Governor emphasises role of MSMEs in sustainable development

Guwahati, July 25: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday underlined the role of medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) in sustainable development, saying that the enterprises can play a crucial role in building bridges of trade, innovation and cultural exchange.

Addressing the inaugural session of the “North East MSME Conclave 2025”, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here, the Governor described the conclave as an effort towards strengthening the ecosystem of entrepreneurship, innovation and inclusive growth and a significant step towards sustainable development in the region.

“In the 21st century, MSMEs are the livelihood source for millions and form the backbone of our economy after agriculture. They are instrumental in driving growth, employment, and self-reliance,” Acharya said.

He highlighted the untapped potential of the Northeast, calling it a “priceless treasure” rich in natural resources, biodiversity and traditional industries.

The Governor further said the region’s unique products like bamboo, tea, silk and handloom could be transformed into global assets through the power of MSMEs.

Reflecting on historical economic shifts, the Governor recalled that India once accounted for nearly 27 per cent of the global economy before colonial exploitation led to the decline of indigenous industries, particularly MSMEs.

“Post-independence, while large industries received attention, MSMEs remained less patronaged for decades,” he observed.

Acharya also lauded CII’s efforts in expediting the economic progress of the Northeast.