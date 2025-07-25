Friday, July 25, 2025
SPORTS

Chopra-Nadeem’s face-off in Poland unlikely, says Pak athlete’s coach

By: Agencies

Karachi, July 24: The much-anticipated duel between double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra and reigning champion Arshad Nadeem at the Diamond League in Poland lies in uncertainty after the Pakistani javelin thrower underwent a surgery on his calf muscle in England recently.
Chopra and Nadeem were scheduled to face each other for the first time next month, one year after the mouth-watering men’s javelin competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the Pakistani came out on top, beating his Indian counterpart for the gold medal with a stunning 92.97m throw.
The 27-year-old Chopra, who had won gold in Tokyo Olympics in 2021, had to settle for a silver in Paris with a best throw of 89.45m.
The duo were set to compete against each other in the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland on August 16 and then in Switzerland next month.
Nadeem’s coach Salman Butt, who is with him in England, informed that the reigning Olympic champion is unsure for both the events as he was more focussed on making his comeback at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September. (PTI)

