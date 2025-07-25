Friday, July 25, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Clashes continue in Thailand-Cambodia border areas, causing casualties on both sides

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Bangkok/Phnom Penh, July 25: Clashes continued at several areas along the Thailand-Cambodia border areas, with Cambodian forces conducting sustained bombardment utilizing heavy weapons, field artillery, and BM-21 rocket systems, said reports.

Thai forces responded with appropriate supporting fire in accordance with the tactical situation and issued advisories to local civilians to avoid entering areas of clashes. Early on Friday, the sound of artillery fire was heard again near the border area, the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand reported, citing a local official in Surin province.

According to the deputy spokesperson of the Thai Ministry of Public Health, 14 Thai people were killed and 46 others injured in military clashes near the Thailand-Cambodia border as of 9:00 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey deputy governor, Met Meas Pheakdey, told Xinhua over the telephone that one villager was killed and five others were wounded on Thursday when the Thai side fired artillery shells into Cambodian territory. “More than 2,900 families living near the border have been evacuated to a safe refuge,” he added.

“Fighting is still going on as of Friday morning,” he said. Cambodian Defence Ministry’s Undersecretary of State and spokesperson, Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, said in a press briefing on Friday morning that the Thai troops had used heavy weapons and F-16 fighter jets as well as cluster bombs to attack several locations in the Cambodian provinces of Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear, Xinhua news agency reported.

The conflict drew swift international concern. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged both sides “to exercise maximum restraint and address any issues through dialogue,” according to deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet requested an emergency session, which was held behind closed doors in New York on Friday. Thailand sealed all land border crossings and advised its citizens to leave Cambodia. All seven Thai airlines offered to help repatriate Thai nationals. Meanwhile, the conflict has added pressure to Thailand’s domestic politics.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended on July 1 amid an ethics probe linked to her handling of a phone call with Cambodia’s former leader Hun Sen. Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is now leading the response, warning Cambodia against further aggression.

–IANS

Previous article
PM Modi accorded ceremonial welcome, guard of honour in Maldives
Next article
Two Tripura Govt College Professors suspended for wrongdoings
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Indian Army showcases next-gen warfare capabilities during ‘Exercise Drone Prahaar’

New Delhi, July 25: In a major step towards technological transformation of India’s military capabilities, the Indian Army...
MEGHALAYA

Arecanut farmers sensitized on Budrot disease  

Tura, July 25: In order to sensitize the arecanut farmers on management of Budrot disease and its control...
NATIONAL

AJP slams CM’s statement on arms for indigenous communities

GUWAHATI, July 25: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has condemned chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remarks suggesting that...
News Alert

Assam Governor emphasises role of MSMEs in sustainable development

Guwahati, July 25: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday underlined the role of medium, small and micro...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Indian Army showcases next-gen warfare capabilities during ‘Exercise Drone Prahaar’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 25: In a major step towards...

Arecanut farmers sensitized on Budrot disease  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, July 25: In order to sensitize the arecanut...

AJP slams CM’s statement on arms for indigenous communities

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, July 25: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has condemned...
Load more

Popular news

Indian Army showcases next-gen warfare capabilities during ‘Exercise Drone Prahaar’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 25: In a major step towards...

Arecanut farmers sensitized on Budrot disease  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, July 25: In order to sensitize the arecanut...

AJP slams CM’s statement on arms for indigenous communities

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, July 25: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has condemned...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge