Friday, July 25, 2025
NATIONAL

INDIA bloc MPs protest against SIR

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, July 24: Several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, protested in Parliament House complex on Thursday against the Election Commission’s voter roll revision in Bihar and demanded its rollback as well as a discussion on the issue in both houses.
Ahead of the start of the day’s proceedings, top leaders and MPs of the opposition, including those of the Congress, DMK, TMC, Samajwadi Party, JMM, RJD and Left parties, assembled outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament and raised slogans against the government and the SIR of electoral rolls.
Top leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, Samajwadi Party’s Ziaur Rahman Barq, TMC’s Kirti Azad, DMK’s A Raja, besides others, raised slogans like “Save democracy” and “Stop vote-bandi”.
There was a huge banner in front of them which read ‘SIR- Loktantra par Vaar’ as they lined up on the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament and staged a protest for the third consecutive day.

BJP mocks opposition

The BJP on Thursday took a dig at the opposition parties for displaying a banner with incorrect spelling of ‘loktantra’ in Hindi during a protest on Parliament premises, saying those who do not even know how to write the said word have come out to give lessons on democracy.
Mocking the opposition parties over the spelling of ‘loktantra’ (democracy) in the banner, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said in a post on X in Hindi, “It’s loktantra, not loktantar.”
Posting a picture of the INDIA bloc’s protest, the BJP took a swipe at opposition leaders over the spelling of ‘loktantra’, saying, “Those who do not know how to write ‘loktantra’ have come out to give lessons on democracy.” (PTI)

